Dems spew Hamas propaganda after they bomb southern Israel (videos)

By
M. Dowling
-
5

Bombs rocked Jerusalem today, soon after the shooting of a Jewish settler’s baby in the West Bank. Settlers and Palestinians clashed in at least one neighborhood.

Hamas issued an ultimatum to Israel that they obviously weren’t going to abide by and then began bombing (see below). Israel fired back and that prompted the Squad, our communist congresspeople, to bash Israel.

THE COMMIE BABES

They claimed Israel firing back is an “act of terrorism.” They think it’s unfair since Hamas doesn’t have a missile defense set up. The attack wasn’t by innocent Palestinians. It was prompted by Hamas.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Israel of “terrorism” following deadly airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Hamas launched rockets at Jerusalem. However, it was instigated by Hamas.

“Israeli airstrikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid,” Omar wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and other members of the progressive [communist] so-called “Squad” advocated for Palestinians [Hamas] after Israeli police and Palestinians clashed Friday at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. Tlaib targeted some of her statements at President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, questioning the White House’s reasoning for providing aid to Israel.

The Squad doesn’t like Israel defending itself and Hamas has a great propaganda network set up.

THE ULTIMATUM

After issuing an ultimatum for Israel to withdraw from the Temple Mount and a neighborhood in Jerusalem, Hamas launched 160 rockets. They set off an anti-tank missile from the Gaza Strip into Southern Israel. One Israeli was injured in the attack and taken to a nearby hospital.

With Biden showing his lack of support for Israel, we can expect this to grow worse.

It must be terrifying as these rockets come in:

 

