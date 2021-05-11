New book exposes NY Times hundred-year history of fake narratives









A new book exposes the truth about The NY Times which has created complicated false narratives for a hundred years.

“The Gray Lady Winked” by Ashly Rindsberg deals with the “fabrications and distortions” he found in the Times’ coverage of major stories from Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia to Vietnam and the Iraq War. He contends that they “were never the product of simple error.”

If you watched Mark Levin discuss The NY Times’ 1619 Project with a prominent historian last night, you know that it’s a complete fabrication by the NY Times. It’s something they are good at and have been doing for decades.

“When the Times breaks these stories, it’s wall to wall,” Rindsberg said. “MSNBC, CNN — everywhere you look, you’ll get that story.

“And with the Times, it’s never just one false claim,” he said. “They make a concerted effort over time that they dig into and won’t let go.”

The paper’s coverage of Adolf Hitler’s Germany in the decade before World War II is an early example of its narrative manipulation, Rindsberg writes.

The NY Post reports from the book:

So glowing was its picture of the regime that the Nazis regularly included New York Times reports in their own radio programs.

“That’s because the Times bureau chief in Berlin, Guido Enderis, was a Nazi collaborator,” Rindsberg said.

Under Enderis, bureau reporters won Pulitzer Prizes as they drew on Hitler’s propaganda to cover the 1936 Berlin Olympics and the 1938 Munich Conference, when Britain and France tried to appease the fuhrer by giving him a chunk of Czechoslovakia. Enderis even parroted the Nazis’ claim that Poland invaded Germany to spark the war in Europe in 1939, not the other way around.

A fed-up Times staffer back in New York, Warren Irvin, complained to publisher Arthur Sulzberger about the glaring bias.

“Sulzberger replied that they couldn’t replace Enderis because he just had too much access. He got too many good scoops,” Rindsberg said. “Then he threatened to sue Irvin for defamation” if he went public with his criticism.

Once the United States declared war in December 1941, American journalists in Berlin were rounded up, placed under SS guard, and interned for five months in an unheated, under-provisioned hotel outside Frankfurt — except for one.

“Enderis was allowed to remain at the Hotel Adlon in Berlin, a very posh hotel,” Rindsberg said — because of his “proved friendliness to Germany,” a Nazi Foreign Office bureaucrat wrote in an internal memo.

They liked Stalin too. Then there was the Russiagate hoax and so many others.

Remember what they did with Officer Sicknick. It played to their narrative that the riot on January 6 was an “insurrection” in which a police officer was killed. It wasn’t true. He wasn’t hurt during the melee and died from a stroke a couple of days after the riot.

It didn’t matter to the Times. They wrote stories daily and there never was a retraction, certainly not one equal to their lies.

Read more at the NY Post.

Related