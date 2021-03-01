Dems, very hard-left groups, demand $15 hourly wage for all by 2022









The $1.9 trillion socialist House ‘relief’ bill contains a $15 minimum wage. It doesn’t provide relief since it takes years to kick in. It will destroy small businesses that the lockdowns hadn’t and it will mean nothing in states like New York. But, for Democrats, one-size-fits-all is the only way.

The Wall Street Journal notes:

A federal wage mandate makes little sense in a country as large and economically diverse as the United States. Hawaii’s overall prices run 119% of the national level, compared with 84% in Mississippi, per 2019 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. They’re 135% of the national level in the San Francisco region, against very inexpensive rural areas in low-cost states, the Wall Street Journal reports.

But, but, Democrats must control everything, and all outcomes from the central government must be the same.

The Senate dropped the $15 an hour from their bill to get Senators Sinema and Manchin to vote for it.

However, it’s only a temporary setback who don’t care what half the country thinks.

“We are going to raise wages. We are going to find a way … it’s just too important not to,” far-left Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, Ohio Democrat, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth said Friday it will happen before the 2022 midterms.

“How many months do we have left, 20-something months?” said Mr. Yarmuth, Kentucky Democrat. “I’ll guarantee there’ll be a raise in the minimum wage before the election. Hold me to it.”

The hard-left demands it.

The Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that increasing the federal minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15 would not pass muster under the fast-track budget process Democrats are using to thwart a possible GOP filibuster on the broader relief package.

Speaker Pelosi ignored the rules and kept the minimum wage in the bill.

The CBO thinks it will kill 1.4 million jobs and raise 900,000 out of poverty [many here illegally?].

Leftist advocacy groups have threatened Democrats to do it or suffer in 2022. They wrote in part:

We are women of color, people of color, women, low-wage workers and organizations that represent and support them. We are writing to urge you to use the full power of your office to bring essential financial relief to all working people in America, by ensuring that a $15 federal minimum wage is included in the budget reconciliation process, regardless of the opinion of the parliamentarian.

The very hard-left groups that signed, and who are euphemistically called ‘liberals,’ include:

One Fair Wage

She The People

Equal RIghts Advocates

Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Sisters for Justice

National Black Workers Center

National Black Women’s Roundtable

LUCHA AZ

The Urban League

Center for Popular Democracy

All* Above All Action Fund

UltraViolet

Matahari Women Workers’ Center

Women’s March

Patriotic Millionaires

RAISE High Road Restaurants

People For the American Way

Future Coalition Presente.org

Jobs With Justice

Just Strategy

Senate Democrats considered hiking taxes on companies that don’t pay employees a certain wage but that’s tabled for now.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) were in the midst of drafting a plan to levy a 5% tax on the payrolls of large corporations that don’t compensate workers below an unspecified wage. It would be paired with tax credits to incentivize small businesses to raise their employees’ wages. That cost would be passed down to the consumer — the middle class in particular.

