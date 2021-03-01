All Dems signed onto H.R. 1, the bill that will destroy the United States









Every single Democrat — 222 hardly-moderate Democrats — has signed onto H.R.1, the inappropriately named “For The People Act.” It will enshrine corrupt voting practices into law to forever steal elections for Democrats. Hard-left Democrats want total power, and this will give it to them.

As the pandemic wanes, Democrats want this bill to continue insurmountable voter fraud.

Democrats introduced HR1, a bill that will destroy our country. It nationalizes the vote and makes every corrupt form of voting legal. It ends voter ID nationwide and allows ballot harvesting, felon voters, a path to DC statehood.

That majority and the power that comes with it is what open borders is about. It’s what the demonization of Trump and his supporters is about.

The bill would ensure Democrats win all elections in perpetuity. HR1 goes under the guise of protecting our elections for the people.

In his speech before CPAC this weekend, Donald Trump urged Conservatives everywhere to band together and defeat H.R. 1 before it is too late.

If the Democrat communists pass this bill, no Republican will ever win a presidential election again.

THE BILL INCLUDES:

MOST DANGEROUS CLAUSE: The bill provides stiff penalties for anyone who ‘harasses’ poll workers and government administrators. Questioning election results can be prosecuted under a broad definition of what constitutes harassment. Internet-only registration with electronic signature submission. In other words, no voter ID. H.R. 1 would force states to adopt online, same-day, and automatic voter registration. The goal of this is to register as many Leftists as possible. It would also become illegal for states to require voter ID from people applying for mail-in ballots. So, in states with strict in-person voter ID laws, Leftists would be able to bypass these laws by simply applying to vote by mail. Nationwide ‘Motor Voter’ registration. If you get a driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote. 16-year-olds must be registered to vote. Children voting is a big plus for Democrats, and this is the first step. Nationwide same-day registration. Grants ($25M) for using minors in election activities. [brainwashing] Prohibiting attempts to clean voter rolls of non-residents. States would be barred from purging inactive voters from the voter rolls, so once the Democrats get a fake voter name added to the rolls, it would have to stay. Murderers and rapists can vote. Mandatory early voting. Roadwork for DC statehood and territory statehood. It gives federal workers [union people, mostly Democrats] SIX DAYS of paid vacation to work the polls. The bill also “allows for counting of ballots in an election for Federal office that is received through the mail after the date that is 10 days after the date of the election,” the bill states. In other words, they will have 10 days after election day to receive and count new votes. If they don’t have enough ballots for their candidate, they will find them. That likely happened this past election. H.R. 1 also includes a “contingency” clause requiring that states adopt emergency plans for universal mail-in voting whenever there is a natural disaster or “infectious disease.” Election day falls inside of hurricane and flu seasons. Democrats will be able to force universal mail-in voting onto the country permanently. If a state refuses to implement universal mail-in voting whenever there is an infectious disease, then the Federal government and liberal advocacy groups would be able to use the courts to uphold H.R. 1.

Please call your representative and senator and demand this bill be stopped. People say we will be California, but it will be far worse than that. It’s the road to Cuba with no turning back.

