Dems want lists of Trump employees or supporters to cancel them

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Who are the Stalinists and fascists?

It appears to be Democrats. Look at these prominent Democrats literally planning lists of Trump supporters and people who have worked for President Trump. The goal is to make sure they are never hired anywhere as punishment for disagreeing with them.

If you don’t do as these people say, they will cancel you.

Lavrentiy Beria would be proud.

The MeidasTouch leftist:

