Dems want lists of Trump employees or supporters to cancel them

Who are the Stalinists and fascists?

It appears to be Democrats. Look at these prominent Democrats literally planning lists of Trump supporters and people who have worked for President Trump. The goal is to make sure they are never hired anywhere as punishment for disagreeing with them.

If you don’t do as these people say, they will cancel you.

Lavrentiy Beria would be proud.

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into “polite” society. We have a list. — Jennifer ‘Count Every Vote’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump’s frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever. — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) November 6, 2020

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

The MeidasTouch leftist:

We will expose them. https://t.co/0vl56MNH62 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 8, 2020

While you are celebrating this historic day, please remember NEVER to stay at @SandalsResorts. They were on of Hannity and Tucker’s biggest sponsors and aided and abetted the spread of misinformation around COVID. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 7, 2020