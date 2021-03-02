Dems want more reckless spending. recurring payments in COV bill









Some Democratic senators want Biden to include recurring direct payments for some Americans in his forthcoming coronavirus recovery plan. Americans they decide are worthy, of course.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden(D-Ore.) sent a letter asking Biden’s forthcoming Build Back Better proposal to fund recurring direct payments and automatic unemployment insurance extensions that are tied to economic conditions.

That would be on top of the one-time payments of $1,400 per person that is included in the $1.9 trillion relief package the House passed last week.

Nine people signed onto it so far, including the chairs of the three major financial committees.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) have all signed their names to the letter.

All of these people are very far left and think the money is on tap.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee is also expected to launch an effort Tuesday allowing the public to sign on in support of the effort.

Apparently, $1.9 trillion isn’t enough.

Biden’s relief package includes funding for $1,400 direct payments to Americans who qualify based on their incomes. It also would extend federal unemployment benefits through the end of August and provide a $400 weekly boost to benefits from mid-March through the end of August.

They want unemployment without end. Why would these people ever go back to work?

Progressives in Congress have long been pushing for recurring direct payments, and Wyden’s leadership on the new letter is significant because his committee has jurisdiction over tax policy. Wyden has long supported tying unemployment benefits to economic conditions.

Some Democrats have said they want to target direct payments to lower-income households.

It’s more redistribution of wealth and more socialism.

“As you have said, now is the time for boldness. As you prepare your Build Back Better plan for long-term economic recovery, know that we are ready to work with you in support of recurring direct checks and extended unemployment insurance benefits to support Americans who are still struggling during the pandemic,” the letter states.

“I don’t expect that the president will be laying out the next stage of his agenda until after we get the American rescue plan passed,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday when asked about plans to address a joint session of Congress. “We certainly hope we will do that in the coming weeks.”

To pretend Biden is doing any of this is absurd. He’s doing nothing and is only a figurehead.

Related