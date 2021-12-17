Dems Want to Go Scorched Earth on the Parliamentarian for Nixing Amnesty

















The Senate parliamentarian ruled Thursday that Democrats can’t add a legalization program for illegal immigrants into President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Sen. Richard Durbin, Democrats’ lead immigration negotiator, said the parliamentarian found the plan extended “just too many rights” to illegal immigrants to be able to pass muster under the rules of the budget.

He said he’s “disappointed.”

The option under consideration was Democrats’ “Plan C.”

Two previous plans to offer a firm pathway to U.S. citizenship to illegal immigrants had already been shot down by the parliamentarian, who said citizenship was a major policy debate that didn’t fit inside the budget, which is supposed to be focused on fiscal matters.

The Left on social media are infuriated and want to ignore her.

Whatever Democrats don’t agree with, they want to ignore or destroy. They always go scorched earth.

PROGRESSIVES CAN’T DESTROY THE NATION FAST ENOUGH

The progressive Left wanted amnesty for the millions here as the third option. Communistas in the Squad demand that Democrats ignore the Parliamentarian.

AOC said, “The Senate needs to step up… The parliamentarian is not elected.” The little dictator wannabe added, Ocasio-Cortez notes Democrats have “trifecta” of House, Senate, and presidency.

“The window of opportunity for a pathway to citizenship is now. Don’t listen to those who say we don’t have the power, the opportunity is here and now.”

We agree families shouldn’t be separated. Unite them back in their own country.

AOC: The window of opportunity for pathway to citizenship is now. Don’t listen to those who say we don’t have the power, the opportunity is here and now. pic.twitter.com/Cy3P2tSqUl — Tyler Olson (@TylerOlson1791) December 7, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez: “The Senate needs to step up… The parliamentarian is not elected.” pic.twitter.com/jjqArjAzeA — Tyler Olson (@TylerOlson1791) December 7, 2021

Related















