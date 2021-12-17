Fentanyl Deaths of Young Americans Exceed COV Deaths But Biden Won’t Close the Border

















Fentanyl overdoses are the number one cause of death of Americans, ages 18-45, and it is described as a national emergency.

Between January 1, 2020, and December 15, 2021, 53,000 people ages 18-49 died of COVID-19. As many as 79,000 people appear to have died from fentanyl.

More adults between 18 and 45 died of fentanyl overdoses in 2020 than any other leading cause of death, including COVID-19, motor vehicle accidents, cancer, and suicide. Fentanyl also killed more Americans in general in 2020 than car accidents, gun violence, breast cancer, and suicide, according to the analysis of CDC data from Families Against Fentanyl.

Fentanyl deaths doubled from 32,754 fatalities to 64,178 fatalities in two years between April 2019 and April 2021.

Fentanyl is coming across our open borders. While Biden has locked us down, masked us up, and over-regulated vaccinations for COV, Joe Biden won’t do a thing to close the borders.

Don’t tell me the Biden Regime cares about Americans and that’s where all these rules are coming from. If he cared he’d try to shut down fentanyl and he’d begin by shutting down the open borders.

But he won’t do that because it’s not about our safety at all.

The number of fentanyl deaths in the U.S. doubled in just TWO years to over 64,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/ZeBheLc0Pn — Families Against Fentanyl (@FafFentanyl) December 16, 2021

Related















