Dems Want to Invite Hamas Palestinians to Stay and Sneak In

Biden administration officials have said on two occasions that they will not carry out measures under federal immigration law to revoke visas for pro-Hamas foreign nationals residing in the United States. The squad is demanding it, and calling for Gazan refugees.

Democrats are now circulating a plan to open the floodgates for Palestinians to arrive in the United States, according to a report from the Daily Caller.

While the letter specifically calls for protection for the Palestinians already here, many radicalized, our borders are open, and more will come and demand the same status. It’s an invitation to people who hate us.

It’s the camel’s nose under the tent.

NEW: A Senate source tells me Sen. Durbin, Congresswoman Jayapal and Congresswoman Schakowsky are circulating this letter calling to open the flood gates for Palestinians to come into the U.S.: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/GjV6T5fDXa — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) November 7, 2023

As you’ve witnessed yourself, many Palestinians are very radicalized.

Henry Rogers of the Daily Caller reports that Senator Dick Durbin, Representative Pramila Jayapal, and Representative Jan Schakowsky, all Democrats, are lobbying fellow Democrats to sign on to a letter to urge Joe Biden to provide Temporary Protected Status (TDS) and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) to Palestinians in the US.

TPS and DED’s never get deported.

The letter comes as the radical Council on American Relations (CARE), a far left organization with ties to the Democrat Party and to Hamas, already offered a letter to Biden asking for TPS and DED for Palestinians in the US.

The letter came after Representative Ryan Zinke and other House Republicans introduced legislation to ban the Department of Homeland Security from providing green cards, visas, refugee status, and parole to Palestinians.

Zinke’s bill would “expel” those who entered the country after Oct. 1, 2023. The Safeguarding Americans from Extremism (SAFE) Act, introduced the bill Thursday. It would require the Department of Homeland Security “to implement a pause on all visas, refugee status and granting of asylum for individuals holding a passport issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA).”

It’s not even good enough. It should ban anyone who came in from February 2021 and on.

