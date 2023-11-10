Watch the Chilling Videos And Remember Our Borders Are Open

By
M Dowling
-
2
283

Watch the chilling videos below and remember that our borders are wide open, and anyone can come in. People are not vetted, and they allow criminals, cartels, and terrorists into the country. By “they,” I mean the Biden administration run by Barack Obama’s staff. We have a Soros operative, Neera Tanden, working on the domestic side.

Biden is a puppet, and unelected bureaucrats run our government.

People are coming in from 162 countries, many of them are hotbeds of terrorism.

Not everyone who comes in is going to kill us. Some are here to completely change our politics, culture, and religion.

VERY SOON, ALLAH WILLING, ROME WILL BE CONQUERED

In the chilling words of Yunis Al Astal, MP and cleric on Al Aqsa TV in the first clip, “Very soon, Allah willing, Rome will be conquered, just like Constantinople was.”

“Today, Rome is the capital of the Catholics, or the Crusader capital, which has declared its hostility to Islam in order to prevent the re-awakening of Islam – this capital of theirs will be an advanced post for the Islamic conquest, which will spread through Europe in its entirety, and then will turn to the two Americas and even eastern Europe.”

Sheiks like Sheik Ahmad Bahr, who is on the Palestinian legislative council, says in the clip below, “Allah willing, you will be victorious, while America and Israel will be annihilated, Allah willing, And kill them all, down to the very last one.”

Hamas Prime Minister Ismail Haniya said in 2008, “Americans, Allah will punish you. The time has come for Allah to declare war on you. Oh, usurpers!”

Brooklyn, NY USA July 4th, 2021 “Free them all” A call to action to denounce mass deportations, family separation and child incarceration along with Palestinians.

“We have come here to say, as we burn the American flag, with the grace of Allah, we salute the resistance in Afghanistan, said Mushir Al Masri, Hamas MP, which you humiliated the American army, the army of Bush, by the grace of Allah.”

Hamas MP Fathi Hammad said that “By the grace of Allah, killing a single Jew is the same as killing 30 million Jews.”

The rest of the clip continues in a similar manner with clerics and Gaza officials, who are Hamas,  demanding “the death of every Jew and then of every Christian, of every American. That is their wish.”

As with Iran, they “wish to regain the leadership of the world, death to Israel, death to America.”

In their own words

It is ingrained in every Gazan, at least from Kindergarten:

Articles of Impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will be voted on, Tuesday.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mark Schwendau
Mark Schwendau
1 hour ago

At no point in history was this land “stolen” by the Jews. Learn some history before you make a fool out of yourself. Gaza and the West Bank was an appeasement (a peace mint) and they blew it.

0
Reply
Ash Kenazi
Guest
Ash Kenazi
23 seconds ago
Reply to  Mark Schwendau

Yes, Palestine was stolen.
Israel is a Rothschilds front company-nation commissioned/chartered by British Royals and created by Rothschilds in order to gather the Jews from around globe into one convenient location for extermination. Did you say history? Read Balfour Declaration. You’d think Jews would be more cautions and suspicious after all they’ve been through, but no, millions of them gathered in that one spot, Palestine. They all got injected for fake covid pandemic and now have VAIDS from vaccine. Mission accomplished.
You want history?
The second temple was destroyed by Romans for back taxes. The Jews were only following The Way, which was created by Jesus as The Way out of bondage to Rome by simply following the first and second commandments, to have no other gods and no engraven images or idols, because the Roman tax coin claimed Caesar was a god, which was against first commandment. And having the coin (engraven image and idol) was against 2nd commandment. So Jesus’ plan, The Way, for which he was criminally charged, was forbidding paying taxes to Caesar by simply following the first two commandments. Romans showed up for back taxes, destroyed Temple to get into the treasury, and the tax cheat Jews fled. Some fled by boat, but since there were not enough boats, most fled by land. Anyone headed north from Israel is forced by mountains to go through Hungary. Most of the Jews ended up in Hungary, Ukraine, Germany, Austria, mainly because there were not enough boats. Most Jews who left by boat ended up in Spain.
Thankfully, Hungarian Jews didn’t fall for British Empire/Rothschilds plan, trying to coerce Jews into Palestine, and they remained in Hungary. They also didn’t fall for the fake pandemic vaccinations and remain largely unmodified, and even reject GMO foods. Royals are going to need a better plan if they want to catch the Hungarians.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz