Dems will use Parliamentarian’s opinion to give citizenship to millions









ABC News calls the Parliamentarian’s new rule a “tool” to “work around Republican obstruction.” They believe it allows them to ignore the filibuster.

The Senate is a 50-50 split and there is no mandate from Americans to make us into socialists under a one-party system, but that is what is going to happen.

The Parliamentarian’s opinion this week “unleashes multiple options for Democrats to advance parts of Biden’s agenda — including immigration and Medicare legislation — with 51 votes in the 100-member Senate rather than the 60 typically needed to move major legislation past filibuster threats.”

The White House is pretending they want to work with Republicans, but there is no sign that is true. It’s just lingo for the masses.

Also, the $2.3 trillion package is probably $3.2 trillion according to some in Congress who have actually added it up. That is only part I.

“Talks are swirling around an immigration overhaul that could provide a pathway to citizenship for some. There is also discussion about using the process to lower the Medicare retirement age from 65 to 60 and other agenda items.”

Citizenship for millions in this country spells the end of the Republican Party.

