As the ship goes down, swamp critter McConnell’s praising Dr. Fauci

During an event Monday, McConnell was first asked about the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill and then a reporter asked if he still has “total confidence” in Fauci, [the doctor of doom].

Minority Leader McConnell expresses confidence in Dr. Fauci: “I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on the last couple of years, that’s become somewhat controversial, I gather. But, we have to take advice from somebody and…he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/wZvoDJCvZ1 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 5, 2021

“I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on for the last couple of years. That’s become somewhat controversial, I gather,” duplicitous, swampy McConnell responded, “but we have to take advice from somebody, and for myself, looking at his history and background, he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.”

Fauci has been criticized by some Republican senators, including Rand Paul, who criticized his mask-wearing comments in a recent hearing. Dr. Paul called Fauci’s double mask-wearing “theater.” He eviscerated him.

It’s not just that. Fauci has been wrong about almost everything. He’s also too close to the CCP and the WHO.

