Department of Education: Babies Are Racist

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

This is one reason the Department of Education must go, and it goes to the broader truth that it has become an indoctrination mill. When I was in Albany to do curriculum work, they wanted very far-left ideas from me. I was a Democrat at the time, but never far-left. I lasted one day with those people, and that was years ago.

They pass down impossible and unnecessary mandates with no funds, but they get a lot of money from districts of hard-working people and then disperse as they see fit. I would write grants to beg for some of the money back.

They actually paid for the following training program posted by Christopher Rufo. It claims babies are racists. It’s insane and defies all logic and all we know of child development. It’s unscientific.

Babies are not racist, and they are not trans. They are simply little innocents. The obsession over race is because it’s an effective tool to bring about cultural Marxism. It makes some people victims and others oppressors.

This is the biggest crock:


