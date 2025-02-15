This Is the Truth About How Many Catholics View Jesuits

Pope Francis is a left-wing Jesuit and doesn’t represent Catholicism as I’ve known it. He is an outlier, as are most Jesuits. Some are perfectly fine people, and some are definitely not. The order is generally outside the mainstream of Catholicism.

The same goes for Catholic Charities and its offshoots.

I had one priest tell me if Jose Bergoglio, Pope Francis, is chosen by The College of Cardinals, he would be the worst choice, and he is. Pope Francis is in the hospital right now, and we wish him well, but it would be nice if he retired.

I remember talking to one Jesuit about a term paper I wrote, and he told me abortion was fine as long as you feel good about it. He told me people aren’t really sinners since they generally don’t mean it, and so on. Bigeye roll here.

If you want to commit a sin, you go to the Jesuits to get permission.

Read the crazed email Libs of TikTok received:

Our traditional Catholic K-12 makes this hole look like Karl Marx Central School. I thank God daily we never have to deal with these weirdos. Jesuits are far outliers on the leftist margin of Catholicism. Their laity teachers are even worse. My family ignores them all entirely. https://t.co/uddZJ99BTF — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) February 15, 2025

