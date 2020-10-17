Deranged actors have a full meltdown on air as they beg for Joe votes

Lunatic actor Mandy Potamkin and his crazy wife Kathryn Grody went into deranged TV and video clips performances. Grody enacted a violent dance where she stomps on President Trump, perhaps to an imaginary death in a “garbage dump of history.”

Mandy said his wife taught him that every single thing they do is political, and it has given his life meaning. Seriously, that’s from the deranged mind of people who don’t know what life is about.

They are very vulgar, so WARNING, WARNING — they curse:

Here she is doing the crazy interpretive dance [of the hag], showing the violence she would like to inflict on Orange Man Bad.

The hate oozes out of these people:

Had to repost this. A powerful piece of movement from my favorite dancer Kathryn Grody. Get involved today to GET OUT THE VOTE for #BidenHarris and Democrats up and down the ballot! Sign up at https://t.co/JMq7rJIXuE or keep going if plugged in. #createtheoutcome #vote #GOTV pic.twitter.com/CYkEGBRltw — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) October 11, 2020