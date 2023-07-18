DeSantis Responds to DOJ Notifying Trump He’s a J6 Target

Donald Trump received a letter from “deranged Jack Smith” advising him that he is a target of a January 6h Grand Jury investigation.

Donald Trump can’t get a fair trial in D.C. We also don’t know what Smith tells the grand jury. Grand juries are very one-sided since only the prosecution presents a case.

You can read Mr. Trump’s full response below. This is an excerpt:

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation and giving me a very short four days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Ron DeSantis’s reaction disappointed a lot of people.

“So look, there’s a difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things like, for example, I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while, while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully, of course that.

But to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely, and I think that we want to be in a situation where, you know, you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail. And that, unfortunately, is what we’re seeing now.”

In the following DeSantis war room clip, the posters called Team Trump liars, but maybe this isn’t the right time to attack.

We don’t know what exactly they are referring to, but these reactions are why Gov. DeSantis is polling at 14% today. He’s turning Trump supporters off

Team Trump lying once again and purposely taking @RonDeSantis out of context. Here’s his full answer: “So look, there’s a difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things like, for example, I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do… https://t.co/Nhe7D6CSxV pic.twitter.com/h89QggvarG — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) July 18, 2023

The Sentinel predicted that Smith would charge him with seditious conspiracy if they could. We don’t know what charges they are considering. This is our best guess.

According to CNN:

A target letter from federal prosecutors to Trump makes clear that prosecutors are focused on the former president’s actions in the investigation into overturning the 2020 election – and not just of those around him who tried to stop his election loss.

Trump’s attorneys, including Todd Blanche, received the target letter from Smith’s team Sunday informing them that their client could face charges in the investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, two sources familiar with what happened tell CNN.

According to CNN, Trump’s team has not responded to an invitation to testify before the grand jury. No one anticipates that he will agree to that.

His advisers have called lawyers and allies to determine if they, too, received a target letter.

CNN reported that the letter caught Trump’s team off guard. They did not anticipate Smith’s charges this month or against Trump.

Julie Kelly also believes they will arrest him, and it will likely be for seditious conspiracy. It’s good DeSantis noted that it’s not criminal. He could have left out the part about Trump doing nothing.

Trump confirms he’s target of Jack Smith’s Jan 6 criminal investigation, demands his appearance before DC grand jury. Hate to say I told you so… pic.twitter.com/ZZVzshWc1R — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 18, 2023

Mr. Trump’s Full Response

