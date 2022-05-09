Desktop Problem on The Sentinel – Update – All Fixed

By
M Dowling
-
2
32

Update: The problem is fixed. Somehow the provider’s Firewall blocked us.

The desktop version of the Sentinel is not working in all locations- you might get an ‘access denied’ message. However, The Sentinel works on the phone. Techs are working on the problem now.

We regret the inconvenience.


Rosemary Marshall
Rosemary Marshall
2 hours ago

It’s 11:49 a.m. EDT, and the Sentinel is working on my desktop. 😀

Frank S.
Frank S.
1 hour ago

Thank you!

