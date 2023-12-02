Desperate Paul Ryan Wants the GOP to Push Nikki Haley

Paul Ryan, who endorsed Ron DeSantis, has turned on him and is telling the Wisconsin GOP to support Nikki Haley.

As a never-Trumper, Ryan’s desperate.

SPOTTED during a flight from Canada to D.C. on Tuesday morning: former Speaker PAUL RYAN attempting to persuade Rep. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-Wis.) via text message to endorse Haley’s presidential bid.

“I think now is the time for a guy like you to endorse,” Ryan wrote, per photographs reviewed by Playbook. “Plus, Her foreign policy/world views track closest to yours. She brings the most excitement. I like Ron, but don’t think he is the growth stock Niki [sic] is. Just following up per our talk [in] September. Go Packers!”

Said a Gallagher spokesperson, “As Congressman Gallagher has repeatedly said, he has no intention to endorse any candidate at this time.” A spokesperson for Ryan, who opposes DONALD TRUMP’s re-nomination but hasn’t endorsed an alternative, noted that the former speaker publicly praised Haley as “the growth stock” in a CNBC appearance yesterday.

She has as much growth stock as George Santos, maybe less. She’s as much RINO as Ryan. At least George Santos was conservative, as he said he was.

Ryan’s a Democrat. Did you know that he highly recommended his sister-in-law Justice Ketanje for the Supreme Court, and she doesn’t even know what a woman is?

Ryan says in this clip that “she’s got a lot of momentum” and “is the most appealing candidate we got.” Her polls went from around 12% to 9% to 10%. to 7%. She can’t beat Ron DeSantis, but she’ll beat Trump? That’s what the failed Speaker says.

This is after warmonger Haley faceplanted on free speech.

Paul has an imaginary belief that Republicans will come home if she’s the candidate. He likes DeSantis and bloated buffoon Christie, too. See the polls below.

He’s also not sure if Biden’s in decline, and he likes him.

