Desperate Paul Ryan Wants the GOP to Push Nikki Haley

Paul Ryan, who endorsed Ron DeSantis, has turned on him and is telling the Wisconsin GOP to support Nikki Haley.
As a never-Trumper, Ryan’s desperate.
SPOTTED during a flight from Canada to D.C. on Tuesday morning: former Speaker PAUL RYAN attempting to persuade Rep. MIKE GALLAGHER (R-Wis.) via text message to endorse Haley’s presidential bid.
“I think now is the time for a guy like you to endorse,” Ryan wrote, per photographs reviewed by Playbook. “Plus, Her foreign policy/world views track closest to yours. She brings the most excitement. I like Ron, but don’t think he is the growth stock Niki [sic] is. Just following up per our talk [in] September. Go Packers!”
Said a Gallagher spokesperson, “As Congressman Gallagher has repeatedly said, he has no intention to endorse any candidate at this time.” A spokesperson for Ryan, who opposes DONALD TRUMP’s re-nomination but hasn’t endorsed an alternative, noted that the former speaker publicly praised Haley as “the growth stock” in a CNBC appearance yesterday.
She has as much growth stock as George Santos, maybe less. She’s as much RINO as Ryan. At least George Santos was conservative, as he said he was.
Ryan’s a Democrat. Did you know that he highly recommended his sister-in-law Justice Ketanje for the Supreme Court, and she doesn’t even know what a woman is?
Ryan says in this clip that “she’s got a lot of momentum” and “is the most appealing candidate we got.” Her polls went from around 12% to 9% to 10%. to 7%. She can’t beat Ron DeSantis, but she’ll beat Trump? That’s what the failed Speaker says.
This is after warmonger Haley faceplanted on free speech.
Paul has an imaginary belief that Republicans will come home if she’s the candidate. He likes DeSantis and bloated buffoon Christie, too. See the polls below.
He’s also not sure if Biden’s in decline, and he likes him.
SHE HAS MOMENTUM?
Latest GOP Primary Polls
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|The Messenger/HarrisX
|Trump 68, DeSantis 9, Haley 7, Ramaswamy 4, Christie 1, Scott, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +59
|2024 Virginia Republican Presidential Primary
|Roanoke College
|Trump 51, DeSantis 14, Haley 10, Youngkin 10, Ramaswamy 3, Christie 2, Pence, Scott
|Trump +37
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Emerson
|Trump 64, DeSantis 8, Haley 9, Ramaswamy 5, Christie 3, Scott, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 1
|Trump +55
|West Virginia Senate – Republican Primary
|WMOV Radio
|Justice 56, Mooney 20
|Justice +36
|West Virginia Governor – Republican Primary
|WMOV Radio
|Morrisey 31, Capito 23, Warner 14, Miller 10
|Morrisey +8
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|The Messenger/HarrisX
|Trump 62, DeSantis 11, Haley 10, Ramaswamy 4, Christie 2, Scott, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +51
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Morning Consult
|Trump 66, DeSantis 13, Haley 9, Ramaswamy 7, Christie 3, Scott, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 1
|Trump +53
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary
|Wash Post/Monmouth
|Trump 46, Haley 18, Christie 11, DeSantis 7, Ramaswamy 8, Scott 3, Burgum 2, Hutchinson 1
|Trump +28
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Harvard-Harris
|Trump 67, DeSantis 9, Haley 8, Ramaswamy 5, Christie 3, Scott, Burgum, Hutchinson
|Trump +58
|2024 California Republican Presidential Primary
|Emerson
|Trump 63, DeSantis 11, Haley 5, Ramaswamy 3, Christie 4, Scott, Hutchinson 2, Burgum 1
|Trump +52
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 Iowa Republican Presidential Caucus
|Iowa St./Civiqs
|Trump 54, DeSantis 18, Haley 12, Scott 2, Ramaswamy 6, Christie 3, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 0, Pence
|Trump +36
|2024 New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary
|CNN/UNH
|Trump 42, Haley 20, Christie 14, DeSantis 9, Ramaswamy 8, Scott, Burgum 2, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +22
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|FOX News
|Trump 62, DeSantis 14, Haley 11, Ramaswamy 7, Christie 3, Scott, Burgum 0, Hutchinson 1
|Trump +48
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Marquette
|Trump 54, DeSantis 12, Haley 12, Ramaswamy 4, Christie 1, Scott 2, Burgum 0, Hutchinson
|Trump +42
|2024 Ohio Republican Presidential Primary
|WJW-TV/Emerson
|Trump 62, Haley 10, DeSantis 8, Ramaswamy 6, Christie 2, Scott 1, Hutchinson 1, Burgum 1
|Trump +52
|Ohio Senate – Republican Primary
|WJW-TV/Emerson
|LaRose 18, Dolan 15, Moreno 10, Mutchler 3
|LaRose +3
|2024 Florida Republican Presidential Primary
|Florida Atlantic University
|Trump 61, DeSantis 20, Haley 9, Christie 1, Ramaswamy 0, Hutchinson
|Trump +41
|Arizona Senate – Republican Primary
|Noble Predictive Insights
|Lake 40, Lamb 14, Masters 10, Wright 4
|Lake +26
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary
|WHDH-TV/Emerson
|Trump 49, Haley 18, Christie 9, DeSantis 7, Ramaswamy 5, Scott 2, Burgum 2, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +31
|2024 South Carolina Republican Presidential Primary
|Winthrop
|Trump 52, Haley 17, DeSantis 12, Scott 10, Ramaswamy 3, Christie 1, Pence, Hutchinson 1, Burgum 0
|Trump +35
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Quinnipiac
|Trump 64, DeSantis 16, Haley 9, Ramaswamy 4, Christie 2, Scott, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +48
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Yahoo News
|Trump 54, DeSantis 15, Haley 10, Ramaswamy 5, Christie 2, Scott 2, Burgum 0, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +39
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Economist/YouGov
|Trump 57, DeSantis 19, Haley 9, Ramaswamy 4, Christie 0, Scott 3, Burgum 0, Hutchinson 0
|Trump +38
|Race/Topic (Click to Sort)
|Poll
|Results
|Spread
|2024 Arizona Republican Presidential Primary
|Noble Predictive Insights
|Trump 53, DeSantis 16, Ramaswamy 9, Haley 8, Christie 3, Pence 3, Scott 1, Burgum 1
|Trump +37
|2024 Republican Presidential Nomination
|Morning Consult
|Trump 64, DeSantis 14, Haley 9, Ramaswamy 6, Christie 2, Scott 2, Burgum 1, Hutchinson 1
|Trump +50
Related