Despicable Walz Is Suggesting ICE Is the Gestapo Again

Despicable Walz Is Suggesting ICE Is the Gestapo Again

M Dowling
Governor Walz is again suggesting that ICE and Border Patrol are the Gestapo. He is comparing criminal aliens to Anne Frank. Everything he does is to incite the radicals, and possibly cover up the fraud he allowed to take place or orchestrated.

He doesn’t believe what he’s saying here. Walz may not be a genius, but he’s not this stupid.

Also, he had the National Guard handing out coffee and donuts to the insurrectionists.

This police chief won’t help ICE. This Chief is on the side of the radicals. He is a leftist waste of time.

Peggy Flanagan is telling people to put their “body on the line.” That’s what Alex Pretti did, and he’s now dead.

Minneapolis politicians have blood on their hands.

