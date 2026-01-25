Despicable Walz Is Suggesting ICE Is the Gestapo Again

Governor Walz is again suggesting that ICE and Border Patrol are the Gestapo. He is comparing criminal aliens to Anne Frank. Everything he does is to incite the radicals, and possibly cover up the fraud he allowed to take place or orchestrated.

He doesn’t believe what he’s saying here. Walz may not be a genius, but he’s not this stupid.

Gov. Walz: “We grew up reading the story of Anne Frank. Somebody is gonna write one regarding Minnesota.” pic.twitter.com/t8LEAFhZEr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 25, 2026

Also, he had the National Guard handing out coffee and donuts to the insurrectionists.

Tim Walz's National Guard is handing out free coffee and donuts to anti-ICE protesters pic.twitter.com/GfH4gJRrHi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2026

This police chief won’t help ICE. This Chief is on the side of the radicals. He is a leftist waste of time.

NOW — Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara: “Even if there is an investigation that ultimately proves … the shooting was legally justified, I don’t think that even matters at this point.”

pic.twitter.com/B45iQzNeGS — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 25, 2026

Peggy Flanagan is telling people to put their “body on the line.” That’s what Alex Pretti did, and he’s now dead.

Minneapolis politicians have blood on their hands.