Virginia “Affordability” Democrats Are Giving Away Homes to Their Voters

Democrats in Virginia have passed a bill out of committee that allows government bureaucrats to receive unlimited taxpayer funding to buy a house.
Gov. Spanberger and the rest of the Democrats ran on “affordability.” The only thing that will be affordable are houses for their voters.
They already give $25,000 grants. Now, there is no limit. It covers “employees of the locality, employees of the school board, and employees of constitutional officers.”
No limits!
While the entire country focuses on Minneapolis for the next 48 hours, Democrats in Virginia have passed a bill out of committee that allows government bureaucrats to receive unlimited taxpayer funding to buy a house.
— Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 25, 2026
Christian Heiens spent hours compiling the list that Virginia “affordability” Democrats have done so far. Next, he plans to list all the new “funds,” “centers,” and “programs” Democrats are proposing. They operate as ideological patronage systems for the Left. That’s how these people cement their power. They fund their friends and tax their enemies. Virtually every single fund Democrats are seeking to establish will create more people like themselves.
Here’s what Virginia Democrats have introduced so far. This list is truly insane:
- Bans future attempts to clean up voter rolls (HB111)
- Makes it illegal for state agencies distributing federal dollars to NGOs to investigate whether they’re engaged in fraud (HB1369)
- Makes it illegal to hand-count ballots (HB968)
- Allows mail-in ballots to be counted one week after election day (HB773)
- Allows for absentee ballots to be received and counted for three days after election day (HB82)
- Gerrymanders the state with a 10-1 or 9-2 Democrat Congressional map (HJ4)
- Creates a state-level equivalent of the VRA (HB967)
- Eliminates the requirement that large last-minute campaign contributions have to be publicly reported at least 24 hours before election day (HB1348)
- Removes the State Board of Elections’ ability to dispatch law enforcement officers to collect vote tallies from a locality that refuses to publish them (HB1321)
- Joins the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact for allocating Virginia’s electoral college votes in presidential elections (HB965)
- Automatic restoration of voting rights for felons after they’re released from prison and the mentally handicapped (HB964, HB963, & HB1014
- Allows for votes to be cast “electronically through the internet” (HB493)
- Public funding of political campaigns at the local level (HB162)
- Abolishes all mandatory minimum sentencing for rape, manslaughter, assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession and distribution of child pornography, and all repeat violent felonies (HB863)
- Makes it harder for judges to deny bail, even in the case of things like aggravated assault, armed robbery, and drug trafficking (HB357)
- Gives convicted murderers, rapists, and terrorists a chance to get out of prison early (HB853)
- Drastically reduces the criminal penalty for robbery (HB244)
- Bars prosecutors from mentioning a criminal’s prior convictions during the guilt phase of a trial, even if it’s for the same crime (HB1070)
- Transfers the Department of Juvenile Justice from the Secretary of Public Safety’s purview to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (SB21)
- Reduces the amount of time that the Commonwealth can compel a convicted criminal to pay court fees from 60 years to 10 (SB180)
- Taxpayer funding for transgender surgeries (HB1245)
- Bans most discretionary state contracting under $100K from going to businesses owned by White men and allows state agencies to award contracts to women or minority-owned firms that are 5% more expensive than a bid from a business owned by a White man (HB61)
- Punishes VMI for adopting an anti-DEI stance (HB1374 & HB22)
- Abolishes all Confederate-themed license plates (HB1344)
- Eliminates the tax-exempt status for all Confederate history groups (HB167)
- Renames Columbus Day to “Indigenous Peoples Day.” (HB858)
- Makes it illegal to approach within 8 ft of somebody within 40 feet of an abortion clinic (SB137)
- Enshrines a Leftist narrative about January 6 and teaches it in public schools (HB333)
- Allows localities to adopt rent control measures (HB1177)
- Increases the sales tax in Northern Virginia, adds an additional sales tax for home deliveries, raises the car tax for electric vehicles, and imposes new sales taxes for streaming services, concerts, gym memberships, nail salons, barber shops, tanning beds, tattoo parlors, dry cleaners, shoe repairs, carpentry, painting, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, landscaping, and housekeeping work for homes, swimming pool maintenance, travel agencies, and shipping services (SB730, HB1179, HB900 & HB978)
- Creates a new tourism tax on event entrance fees (HB550)
- Raises the hotel tax in Arlington (HB524)
- Imposes a new 7.75% tax on incomes over $1 Million (HB1074)
- Creates two new tax brackets, one over $600K at 8% and another over $1 Million at 10% (HB979)
- Imposes a 3.8% investment tax on top of state income taxes (HB378)
- Allows every locality to raise the state sales tax by 1% (HB334 & SB66)
- Raises the sales tax for Stafford County (HB1000)
- Rounds up all state and local taxes by the nearest 5-cent increment (HB954)
- Allows localities to outlaw gas-powered leaf blowers (HB881)
- Imposes a new personal property tax on electric-powered lawn equipment (HB557)
- Limits the ability to use self-driving or autonomous vehicles (HB1124)
- Allows state and local government to implement traffic and speed cameras (HB1330 & HB994)
- Puts speed cameras on state highways (HB1220)
- Requiring a license to buy a firearm (HB1359)
- “Assault weapons” ban (HB217)
- Strips gun rights from anyone convicted of a misdemeanor “hate crime” (HB1015)
- Making it illegal to shoot a firearm on lot sizes less than 5 acres (HB926) >Expands “gun-free zones” (HB626)
- Shrinks concealed-carry reciprocity with other states (HB24)
- Holds firearm manufacturers liable for gun deaths (HB21 & SB27)
- Imposes an 11% sales tax on all firearms and ammunition (HB1094)
- Imposes a $500 sales tax on firearm suppressors (HB207)
- Drastically raises the physical requirements to operate a firearms store (HB907)
- Makes it harder to obtain a concealed carry permit (HB916)
- Creates a new taxpayer-funded state propaganda “center” for the sole purpose of promoting gun control (HB969)
- Ends qualified immunity for police (HB 1314)
- Targets ICE by banning the use of facial coverings by law enforcement officers (HB7)
- Makes ICE agents liable for civil lawsuits filed by illegal aliens (HB1314)
- Prohibits ICE from arresting illegal migrants outside of courthouses (HB1265)
- Establishes a state propaganda commission to publicize the supposed negative impacts of ICE raids in Virginia (HB1264)
- Creates a state-mandated playbook for how schools must respond to ICE showing up on their campus and bans school employees from assisting ICE (HB1260)
- Unionizes government employees and gives them collective bargaining rights (HB1263)
- Unlimited taxpayer-funded home purchases for government employees (HB164)
- Preferential hiring in State government for Federal employees laid off by DOGE (HB494)
- Defers property taxes for Federal employees during shutdowns (HB915)
- Hikes Minimum Wage to $15/Hour (HB1)
- Eliminates the minimum wage exemption for farm workers (HB20) >Mandates the hiring of a new bureaucratic position (“Career Coach”) in every single public school (HB138)
- Mandates “mental health screenings” for all public school students between 6th and 12th grade (HB355)
- Drastically curtails home school and private school independence from the Virginia Department of Education (HB359)
- Raises the salaries of school board chairs and vice-chairs (HB382)
- Free public school education for illegal aliens (HB912)
- Allows out-of-state Indian tribe members to receive in-state tuition (HB287)
- Lets students graduate high school despite failing grades (SB147)
- Eliminates nearly all academic benchmarks for college students to continue receiving financial aid (SB167)
- Somali daycare fraud pilot program (HB259)
- Expands the eminent domain powers of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (HB446)
- Reclassifies Solar farms as an “agricultural operation”, thus granting it protections under the Right to Farm law (HB1091)
- More than triples financial penalties from the Department of Environmental Quality to comply with environmental regulations (HB1350)
- Mandates all localities adopt an “environmental justice plan” (HB256)
- Allocates $100 million in taxpayer funding for the production of “sustainable aviation fuel” (HB1230)
- Eliminates the ability of a health insurance provider to charge a premium for smokers (HB220)
- Adds a new insurance mandate to cover over-the-counter condoms (HB1182)
- Mandates “unconscious racial bias” trainings for nurses to retain their license (SB22)