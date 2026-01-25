Virginia “Affordability” Democrats Are Giving Away Homes to Their Voters

Democrats in Virginia have passed a bill out of committee that allows government bureaucrats to receive unlimited taxpayer funding to buy a house.

Gov. Spanberger and the rest of the Democrats ran on “affordability.” The only thing that will be affordable are houses for their voters.

They already give $25,000 grants. Now, there is no limit. It covers “employees of the locality, employees of the school board, and employees of constitutional officers.”

No limits!

While the entire country focuses on Minneapolis for the next 48 hours, Democrats in Virginia have passed a bill out of committee that allows government bureaucrats to receive unlimited taxpayer funding to buy a house. This is their definition of delivering on “affordability.”… pic.twitter.com/eq1lYKqS3Q — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 25, 2026

Christian Heiens spent hours compiling the list that Virginia “affordability” Democrats have done so far. Next, he plans to list all the new “funds,” “centers,” and “programs” Democrats are proposing. They operate as ideological patronage systems for the Left. That’s how these people cement their power. They fund their friends and tax their enemies. Virtually every single fund Democrats are seeking to establish will create more people like themselves.

Here’s what Virginia Democrats have introduced so far. This list is truly insane: