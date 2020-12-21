Despotic Whitmer extends crushing lockdowns as lawmakers try to stop her

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced during a news conference Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, that the previous three-week pause will be extended another 12 days.

Under the new orders, in-person learning in high schools, indoor service at bars and restaurants, movie theaters, casinos, organized sports, and arcades were all ordered to close.

Whitmer extended her three-week “pause” over fears of a so-called Thanksgiving surge.

That “surge” never materialized as the “experts” predicted, WWMT reported.

Far-left Whitmer’s non-stop lockdowns and restrictions have shuttered 32 percent of Michigan businesses this year. It’s temporary if they survive.

Nationally, 19 percent of businesses were impacted by government-mandated lockdowns, the Center Square reported.

Pennsylvania trailed the Great Lakes State with 30 percent, followed by Washington at 27 percent. Vermont, Hawaii, and New York each had 26 percent of businesses close during the pandemic.

Each state has a far-left Democrat governor.

On the other hand, Republican-led states — South Dakota, Arkansas, North Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, and Nebraska — closed less than 10 percent of businesses.

Also troubling is the fact that 52 percent of hotel owners said they are in danger of foreclosure. Sixty-three percent said less than half of their employees are working full time.

THE MICHIGAN HOUSE PASSED A LAW TO TAKE HER POWER AWAY

The Michigan House of Representatives passed legislation that could overturn an emergency law she used to issue her infamously strict COVID-19 orders.

“Senate Bill 857, sponsored by Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) would repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act,” reported MLive.com.

This is one of two state laws that were used by Whitmer to issue incredibly strict coronavirus restrictions that included requiring masks in public spaces, limiting crowd sizes, and closing various establishments. The legislation that was passed opted not to extend the initial state of emergency declaration on April 30.

This comes two months after Whitmer’s use of the act was ruled to be unconstitutional during a split Michigan Supreme Court decision in which Republicans and many others challenged her orders in state and federal court.

Whitmer ignores the legislature and rules by fiat.

Rep. Aaron Miller (R-Sturgis) explained that the 1945 law gives the executive branch way too much power.

“I don’t care who the governor is — I think it’s improper levels of power,” he said. “This is not what ought to be in our state laws. This is handing over the keys.”

If it does get to her desk, she will veto it.

ARBITRARY FIATS

