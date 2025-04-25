Destination Rwanda for USA Third Country Removals

The British tabloid The Sun reported that President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of relocating hundreds of thousands of migrants who are in the U.S. illegally to Rwanda. There, they would wait for the processing of their residency applications.

The U.S. government is reportedly preparing to deport immigrants to Rwanda who can’t be sent back to their country of origin due to fears of prosecution.

The Cable Announcing One Person Was Sent

The Handbasket newsletter reported Tuesday that a State Department cable sent from the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, on March 13 stated that the country would be willing to accept such people. A new cable sent Tuesday from the State Department said that a refugee from Iraq, Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, became the first person to be officially deported to Rwanda thanks to this arrangement.

“This successful relocation—and Rwanda’s subsequent agreement to accept additional third-country nationals (TCNs)—proved the concept for developing a new removal program to relocate TCNs from the United States to Rwanda,” Tuesday’s cable states, according to The Handbasket.

The cable mentions a “wish list” from Rwanda, including policy concessions as well as a single $100,000 payment for “social services, residency documents, and work permits.” The newsletter confirmed that the payment was made, but how the U.S. responded to other items on the list is unknown.

“Rwanda also agreed to accept another ten TCNs of various nationalities,” the cable also states, while adding that the country “seeks a bilateral dialogue to develop a durable program to facilitate these relocations and avoid reinventing the wheel with time-intensive ad hoc negotiations.”

Omar Ameen Was Sent to Rwanda

He was tied to terrorism.

In 2018, the FBI confirmed he was a member of Al Qaeda in Iraq and IS (ISIS). He also lied on his refugee application.

The FBI report:

Ameen’s claim that his father was killed due to his possible assistance to military forces is a fiction, and his refugee application was approved in part on the basis of this false claim. Not only did Ameen misrepresent the cause of his father’s death, but he also falsified the nature of his father’s involvement with AQI. He did not disclose any of his family members’ affinity for and participation in international terrorist organizations. To the contrary, Ameen swore affirmatively in his I-590, Registration for Classification as Refugee, that none of his family members ever had connections to any political parties or paramilitary organizations. By concealing the true nature of his father’s membership in AQI, Ameen misdirected USCIS away from its inquiry into any possible disqualifying ties to terrorism.

Iraq wanted him sent back to Iraq to stand trial.

The Judge Rules

In 2014, Ameen and his family were granted refugee status. He was arrested in 2018 by “dozens of armed men” at his Sacramento home.

Ameen maintains that he is innocent, saying that he was in Turkey at the time of the murder, awaiting refugee status with the United Nations. The FBI report said Ameen has demonstrated that he is highly adept at moving across borders—by his own admission in his immigration paperwork, he has returned to Iraq from Turkey many times, yet the evidence of these crossings is not in his passport.

The Judges and the Media

A federal judge ruled in 2021 that the case against Ameen was “dubious” with “unreliable” witnesses and allegations that were “simply not plausible,” ordering his immediate release. But just after he was released, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, under the Biden administration, picked him up again and began deportation proceedings.

The New Yorker wants him back in the USA and wrote an embarrassing sob story about the suspected terrorist, who the FBI says lied on his refugee application.

The New Yorker left out key information, like the FBI report and Iraqi claims, and made Ameen into an innocent victim.

Unless there is indisputable proof, far-left judges will keep every illegal alien, or in Ameen’s case, illegal refugee, here or demand he be returned.

The Wall Street Journal mentioned the idea of sending migrants to a third country in May, quoting Tom Homan, who led the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump’s first presidency. He said he agreed with the president, and the process has to be a historic deportation operation because the US has had a historic inflow. No one’s off the table. If you’re here illegally, you better be looking over your shoulder.”

