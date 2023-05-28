Devastating Debt Ceiling Agreement Reached – There’s No Debt Ceiling

We are being betrayed by the Democrat Party and some members of our Republican Party. This new debt ceiling bill agreement is a travesty. It raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion and does nothing to make that worthwhile.

Reps. Chip Roy and Dan Bishop tore it to shreds.

God help America if this is the best our representatives will do. Over time $4 trillion brings us to $50 trillion. Last month, Janet Yellen said we will reach $50 trillion. We cannot survive this.

How can you say this is a debt ceiling?


Both sides will claim victory for this mess.

