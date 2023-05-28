Devastating Debt Ceiling Agreement Reached – There’s No Debt Ceiling

We are being betrayed by the Democrat Party and some members of our Republican Party. This new debt ceiling bill agreement is a travesty. It raises the debt ceiling by $4 trillion and does nothing to make that worthwhile.

Reps. Chip Roy and Dan Bishop tore it to shreds.

God help America if this is the best our representatives will do. Over time $4 trillion brings us to $50 trillion. Last month, Janet Yellen said we will reach $50 trillion. We cannot survive this.

How can you say this is a debt ceiling?

THREAD: Turns out this chart is basically accurate. Will fill it in tomorrow more fully… but to best of our current understanding with NO text… 1) Debt ceiling set til 1/1/2025 – which means unknown debt increase – but $4 Trillion is a good estimate… (1/10) https://t.co/5WYaMNIbLQ — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

A $4 trillion debt ceiling increase? With virtually none of the key fiscally responsible policies passed in the Limit, Save, Grow Act kept intact? Hard pass. Hold the line. — Rep. Andrew Clyde (@Rep_Clyde) May 27, 2023

A $4 TRILLION debt ceiling increase?! That’s what the Speaker’s negotiators are going to bring back to us? Moving the issue of unsustainable debt beyond the presidential election, even though 60% of Americans are with the GOP on it? That must be a false rumor. — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 27, 2023

3) Debt Ceiling “Deal” abandons work requirements for Medicaid (3/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

…The deal abandons inclusion of the very powerful anti-regulatory REINS Act (which we just passed through House Judiciary as well) in favor of a form of administrative pay-go which is relatively toothless and/or able to be waived… (5/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

…The deal keeps full $80BB expansion of the IRS and the 87,000 employees it funds to target poor/minority 3-5x more – except for $1.9BB for this year… (7/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

…Does nothing for the border. Does nothing regarding pistol braces. Does nothing regarding Presidential overreach. And in many ways kills our leverage to get them through the appropriations process… (9/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

…Finally, again… this deal raises our debt ceiling an unlimited amount that is likely close to or over $4 Trillion. #DebtCeiling (10/10) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) May 28, 2023

