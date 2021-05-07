‘Devout Catholic’ Biden omits God on National Day of Prayer, it’s a first!









Joe Biden, the ‘Devout Catholic,’ and pro-abortion-to-the-moment-of-birth advocate, omitted God on the National Day of Prayer. He is the first President to omit the name of God on this commemorative day. It is the 70th anniversary of the special event.

Check it out yourself:

Joe Biden’s National Day of Prayer Proclamation has been released and it doesn’t even mention God once! How do you release a proclamation about prayer and not mention God at all? Of course it mentions climate change & racial justice. Truly, this is pathetic…and not surprising! pic.twitter.com/czOQx3ioHj — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 6, 2021

Reverend Franklin Graham noted the omission on Fox News. He’s not sure Biden even knows he omitted God.

Thank you to Pete Hegseth for having me on his program tonight on @FoxNews and for asking me to pray on this #NationalDayOfPrayer. pic.twitter.com/eJy632eMXV — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 7, 2021

So what did Biden do for the National Day of Prayer?

He said to pray for Marxism basically in the form of racial justice and climate change:

“Today, we remember and celebrate the role that the healing balm of prayer can play in our lives and in the life of our Nation. As we continue to confront the crises and challenges of our time — from a deadly pandemic, to the loss of lives and livelihoods in its wake, to a reckoning on racial justice, to the existential threat of climate change — Americans of faith can call upon the power of prayer to provide hope and uplift us for the work ahead,” the proclamation read.

“On this National Day of Prayer, we unite with purpose and resolve, and recommit ourselves to the core freedoms that helped define and guide our Nation from its earliest days,” the statement goes on to say.

Former President Donald Trump’s proclamation in 2020 mentioned God 11 times. Even Barack Obama managed to mention God twice.

By law, since 1952, every U.S. president must proclaim a National Day of Prayer. This year it fell on May 6.

