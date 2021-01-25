Devout Catholic Joe will fund abortions throughout the world

Crazy Joe Biden scrapped a Trump-era policy banning funding for aid groups that discuss abortion. It could unleash billions in dollars for abortions around the world.

Almost $9 billion in U.S. foreign aid is at stake under the “Mexico City Policy,” also known as the “global gag rule,” which prevents foreign groups providing abortion services or counseling from receiving U.S. funding.

In remarks from Anthony Fauci released by the White House this week, the inept COV leader told the World Health Organization’s executive board that Biden would soon revoke the Mexico City Policy “as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world.”

THE GOOD CATHOLICS

They’re both such good Catholics. Fauci went to Regis, where my husband went – it’s a Jesuit school.

Organizations said the policy had also increased stigma around abortion and emboldened anti-abortion groups globally.

Good.

Trump greatly expanded the ban to cover funding for all global health assistance.

Good. We’re deeply in debt.

MSI Reproductive Choices, a global contraception provider, abortion, and post-abortion care previously called Marie Stopes International, said the rule had cost it $30 million a year in funding.

Good. Pay for your own abortions.

He said Biden’s decision to lift the ban would “help restore the U.S. as a world leader in championing gender equality and reproductive healthcare.”

What a crock.

Samantha Power is in charge of spreading our foreign funds around, and she’s very generous and communistic.

