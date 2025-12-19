DHS Halts Diversity Lottery Used by Accused Brown/MIT Killer

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced late Thursday that the Trump administration will pause the diversity visa lottery program. It was used eight years ago by the now-deceased accused killer. He allegedly murdered two Brown University students, teenagers, wounded nine others, and, two days later, and potentially the MIT professor.

The alleged killer, Claudio Neves-Valente, was supposed to attend college when he first entered the US. However, he only attended Brown University for one year, from 2000 to 2001. He reappeared in 2017 through the lottery program and got his green card.

The lottery program was a favorite of Chuck Schumer’s. People who came in were often people we wouldn’t have chosen.

A Program Exploited by Terrorists

This Lottery program has let multiple terrorists into America, including the New York City ISIS truck ramming terrorist, Sayfullo Saipov.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote in an X post late Thursday that, at Trump’s direction, she had ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the Diversity Immigrant Visa (DV) program.

“At President Trump’s direction, I am immediately directing USCIS to pause the DV1 program to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program,” Noem said.

She continued, “The Brown University shooter, Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, entered the United States through the diversity lottery immigrant visa program (DV1) in 2017 and was granted a green card. This heinous individual should never have been allowed in our country.”

Schumer’s Folly

Schumer introduced the program 35 years ago, and George W. Bush signed the bill after some RINOs signed on. Schumer fought for it in 2017.

The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, or DV program, uses a computer lottery system to randomly issue up to 50,000 immigrant visas each year to applicants from countries with low rates of immigration to the United States. Millions of applicants annually apply for the diversity visas.

For example, there were nearly 9.4 million qualified entries in the lottery in 2015. Visas that year were offered to residents of 182 different countries, including 4,368 people from Uzbekistan, which had the seventh highest number from any eligible country.

Excluded are those from countries with high rates of immigration to the U.S. That included Canada and the UK.

A 2011 Congressional Research Service report similarly said that “[c]ritics of the diversity lottery warn that it is vulnerable to fraud and misuse and is potentially an avenue for terrorists, citing the difficulties of performing background checks in many of the countries eligible for the diversity lottery.

Additionally, he was part of a group of eight who pushed amnesty for millions who came illegally.

Schumer was one of the Gang of Eight. He would have scrapped the diversity visa lottery in exchange for amnesty for large numbers of people here illegally. It would have been the ninth failed amnesty with the border remaining unsecured.

Our entire immigration system needs to be scrapped and rebuilt, but not the way Democrats want to do it with amnesty for all. Once Democrats realized the diverse immigrants were voting for them around 2007, they pushed all manner of sketchy immigration. They like to pretend we are not really a nation, just a nation for foreigners to come and take over, but not assimilate.