Judge Hannah Dugan Convicted of Felony Obstruction of ICE

A jury convicted a Milwaukee judge on one count of felony obstruction Thursday, the Associated Press reported, after she was accused of helping a man who was in the U.S. illegally evade federal immigration authorities during a law enforcement operation at her courthouse.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was acquitted on a count of concealing an individual to prevent arrest, a misdemeanor.

Dugan was arrested in April and pleaded not guilty to both charges. She attempted multiple times to dismiss the case against her because she was acting within the scope of her official duties as a state court judge and therefore was entitled to judicial immunity, but those attempts were denied.

During the four-day trial, a colleague of Judge Dugan’s testified for the government and said she was shocked by Dugan‘s behavior. The illegal alien criminal she was protecting, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 29, since been deported. He had a laundry list of crimes.