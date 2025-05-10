DHS Might Arrest Newark Lawmakers for Assaulting ICE Agents

The Department of Homeland Security suggests they might arrest some of the out of control lawmakers in Newark who broke into the ICE detention facility. One of the lawmakers body-slammed a female agent.

DHS has a video of the assault. More video is coming soon.

NEW: DHS suggests Democrat Congress members may soon be arrested following the Newark, New Jersey incident, says there is footage of a representative “body slamming” an ICE officer. “There will likely be more arrests coming.” “We have bodycam footage of some of these members of… pic.twitter.com/iKCYawydHV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2025

They were violent and they are lawmakers. It’s unacceptable.

NEW: DHS has provided @FoxNews ICE bodycam video from the altercation at the Delaney Hall detention facility yesterday. They say the video clearly shows @RepLaMonica (red clothing) shoving/elbowing her way past a DHS agent to get past the gate and into the property, followed… pic.twitter.com/GOAKm6U80W — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 10, 2025

Democrats are treating the lawmakers like the victims after they broke the law and assaulted ICE agents. That won’t work with this administration, no matter the person’s race.

Democrats protesting Friday outside the DHS building in Newark, NJ, following Mayor Baraka’s arrest at Delaney Hall detention facility. They chant, “Free Mayor Baraka!” and, “Abolish ICE!” The Democrat Party is the party of illegals, lawlessness, and violence. pic.twitter.com/ZjANTeaHAq — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email