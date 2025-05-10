DHS Might Arrest Newark Lawmakers for Assaulting ICE Agents

By
M Dowling
-
1
37

The Department of Homeland Security suggests they might arrest some of the out of control lawmakers in Newark who broke into the ICE detention facility. One of the lawmakers body-slammed a female agent.

DHS has a video of the assault. More video is coming soon.

They were violent and they are lawmakers. It’s unacceptable.

Democrats are treating the lawmakers like the victims after they broke the law and assaulted ICE agents. That won’t work with this administration, no matter the person’s race.


