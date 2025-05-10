Sen. Fetterman Must Be Crazy Since He’s Not a Progressive

Senator John Fetterman’s support is tanking since he decided he is not progressive after all. He supports Israel, voted for Pam Bondi, backed Schumer keeping the government open, and co-sponsored the Laken Riley Act. Democrats are furious about his unwavering Israel support as they promote the anti-Palestine/Hamas movement.

The Wrong Democrat

Internal polling shows him at the bottom with the far-left progressives. Seventy-four percent of self-identified progressive Democrats in the city gave him an unfavorable ranking, while only 22 percent gave him favorable marks. His approval rating was 52 percent favorable to 47 percent unfavorable among liberal Democrats and 65 percent favorable to 27 percent unfavorable among moderate and conservative Democrats.

This is three months after the New Yorker claimed he’s going downhill mentally. They thought he was fine when he could barely speak intelligibly as he ran for office. Now that he sounds coherent, they are calling him a bit crazy.

They are talking about replacing him on the ticket. The hard left has completely taken over the Democrat Party, and they are intolerant authoritarians.

According to the Associated Press, a meeting between Fetterman and members of a Pennsylvania teachers union quickly fell apart following an alleged meltdown from the senator as he asked why “everyone hates me.”

He thought he had free speech.

The New Yorker article said current and former staffers raised concerns about the senator’s fitness to serve in office following a 2022 stroke and a six-week hospitalization for depression.

In 2024, Fetterman’s chief of staff, Adam Jentleson, emailed the doctor overseeing Fetterman’s care and outlined his worries about the senator’s behavior, including concerns about whether he was taking his medication and keeping up with medical appointments. “I think John is on a bad trajectory and I’m really worried about him,” he wrote, citing his reckless driving as an example.

They didn’t care about that before he differed from his party on a few issues. I’m just saying.

These people gave us Joe Biden, some of whom, like Rep. Goldman, still insist he’s mentally sharp.

Since winning in 2022, John Fetterman has lost his closest advisers, including three of his top spokespeople, his legislative director, and his chief of staff. Former and current staffers paint a picture of an erratic senator who has become almost impossible to work for, and… pic.twitter.com/0p91zEdTSq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 2, 2025

