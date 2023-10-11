DHS Report: Maduro’s Sending Convicts and Terrorists to the USA

A leaked Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report warns that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro empties prisons and sends criminals and terrorists to the border.

Border Patrol agents are being warned to be on the lookout for violent criminals illegally entering the country. Several informants confirmed that many Venezuelan migrants crossing the southern border are convicts. They include those convicted of rape, murder, and extortion.

It’s nearly impossible to identify criminal Venezuelans.

Congressional Republicans want DHS Secretary Mayorkas to release the report.

A letter from Republicans sent to Mayorkas from the House Republicans said they want access to the criminal databases and copies of field intelligence reports from the last six months.

“We write you with serious concern about a recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) intelligence report received by Border Patrol that instructs agents to look for violent criminals from Venezuela among the migrant caravans heading towards the U.S.-Mexico border,” the letter by 14 House Republicans, led by Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

“As a result of the Biden administration’s disastrous border policies, it is unknown how many of the violent Venezuelan prisoners have been released into the interior of the U.S., as identifying Venezuelans with criminal records is nearly impossible unless the individual admits their records to U.S. authorities,” the lawmakers say in the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital. “This will undoubtedly put our country in grave danger.”

“This bombshell report confirms what we’ve known for years. Our adversaries despise what America stands for and take pride in emptying their prisons filled with the most violent and sick individuals to walk the earth and send them to our southern border, where they know they’ll have no trouble getting in.,” Nehls said in a statement. “Our overworked Border Patrol agents can only do so much when President Biden gives everyone a no strings attached invitation into this country.”

There has been a huge increase in single young males coming into the country from Venezuela.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), ranking member of the House Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism, also wrote to Mayorkas about his most serious concerns.

He noted that 78 migrants were encountered this fiscal year by Border Patrol agents whose names appear on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database.

He blames the Biden administration’s policies of “encouraging Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) to take advantage of our vulnerable southern border.”

Pfluger asked for data on matches of Venezuelan migrants and names on the terror watchlist. He also questions why DHS didn’t bring this information to the attention of the House Homeland Security Committee before a leaked intelligence report surfaced last week.

I’m sure we can figure out why they didn’t.

Pfluger wants a briefing by Mayorkas and an answer as to what action DHS, the State Department, and the intelligence community are taking to handle this threat.

As an example of a failing of national intelligence, Pfluger cited the release of a Colombian national in April into the U.S., only for him to be flagged on the terror watch list after he was released. It took him authorities two weeks to rearrest him.

“This gap in security and intelligence underscores the lack of visibility the Department of Homeland Security likely has into how many individuals present within the TSDS have been permitted to enter the country under the Biden administration’s watch,” Pfluger wrote in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

“The number of Venezuelan migrants encountered by [CBP] has increased nearly 3,000 percent from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2022,” he said. “Given the reports of the deliberate, nefarious actions of the illegitimate Maduro regime, it is more important than ever that CBP has the tools and capabilities in place to identify foreign violent criminals, affiliates of FTOs, and affiliates of TCOs.”

People wonder what it will take for the Biden regime to address the border crisis, but they ignore the elephant in the room. This is deliberate, and they are finishing the USA off. The buzzards pick at our bones while our enemies celebrate and mock us.

That is the most logical reason. The Biden administration and the people behind this, like Barack Obama and George Soros, are evil.

They are the epitome of evil.

9.22 Letter to DHS on Venez… by Fox News

They’re not sending their best:

A United States Border Patrol Agent Is On Camera Confirming That Venezuela Has Emptied Their Prisons We Have Multiple Videos Pointing Towards The United Nations Importing This Army Into America We’ve Been Witnessing The Systematic Takedown Of America, This Is The Grand Finale pic.twitter.com/EWoEu9czk9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 10, 2023

The Dictator’s Club, the UN, is screening illegal aliens for us, and they hate the USA:

This Man Claims That The United Nations Is Paying People To Cross The Border. He Says He Has Received Money Directly Into His Bank Account ‼️ “This is footage of a US-bound Haitian in Tapachula, Mexico complaining that the UN failed to make its payment to him and now his… pic.twitter.com/MIXIn1HH2O — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 7, 2023

Related