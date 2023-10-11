Swampster Michael Hayden Calls for Tommy Tuberville’s Execution

“General” Michael Hayden of the deep state thinks if you don’t agree with him, you should be removed from the human race. Specifically, he suggested Sen. Tommy Tuberville be removed from the human race. Hayden disagrees with him politically, and bureaucrats don’t like that.

“Should Tommy Tuberville be removed from his committee?” asked Nathalie Jacoby of Hayden on X.

“How about the human race?” Hayden said.

How about the human race? https://t.co/UCGCfF1lA3 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) October 10, 2023

He’s such a creature of the swamp, and he’s not even competent.

Tommy Tuberville responded.

“This morning, my Office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination. The statement is disgusting, and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans. Given General Hayden’s law career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said as only a tacit admission of guilt. If we still have a non-political justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police, and I expect they are once again doing an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice.”

In the next paragraph, he said, “Not a single Democrat member of Congress has condemned this reckless statement.” He added that their “deafening silence tells us everything we need to know about Democrats and their commitment to our democracy.”

Then he hit Hayden where it hurts – his failures and deceit. He mentioned that General Hayden presided over some of the biggest failures in the history of American intelligence, such as the “September 11 attacks and the lack of weapons of mass destruction.” Sen. Tuberville also noted that Hayden “actively participated in the Russia hoax and lied about Hunter Biden‘s laptop to get Joe Biden elected President. These lies have torn our country apart, and he did enormous damage to the fabric of our republic. He is in no position to criticize anyone.”

Sen. Tuberville concluded. “I am a conservative and a republican, but above all, I am an American, who cares about this country and is deeply concerned for its future. I am not a politician, and when I came to Washington, I did not expect to be popular among the clown show; but I certainly did not expect to be lied about on the Senate floor and threatened by former government officials like Michael Hayden. Anyone who actually cares about our country must go on the record and condemn his reckless statements.”

There you have it. An evil bureaucrat like a spawn of hell spreading his venom on X, insulting a coach who loves his country. Unfortunately, it proves that not all military people are terrific. They have a few evil ones, like “General” Hayden.

So, “General” Hayden, annoyed by the responses from the “MAGAnuts,” replied with his customary acid tongue.

“I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that “Coach” Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville.”

Sen. Tuberville wouldn’t submit to the swamp, so he’s “intransigent” and should be removed from the human race.

This is the poisonous attitude of the powerful unelected bureaucrats with way too much power.

