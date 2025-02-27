DHS to Launch a Database of Illegals, Immigration Law Worries

The Department of Homeland Security announced that it is creating an online database designed to keep track of migrants over the age of 14 who are living in the country illegally.

Migrants who are in the United States without authorization must register their information in a database that tracks them in an effort to “compel” self-deportation, the DHS said in a press release on Tuesday.

A U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage instructed migrants who are required to register to create an online account with the agency.

Vowing to “use every available tool to compel illegal aliens to self-deport,” a DHS statement said people who fail to register and submit fingerprints could face fines and imprisonment.

“President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [of Homeland Security Kristi] Noem have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

The DHS said it’s invoking a decades-old section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that requires registration from migrants over the age of 14 who are in the United States, who have not been fingerprinted or registered, and who have been in the country for more than 30 days.

The Illegal Immigration Law Center Worries About Illegal’s Civil Rights

“Historically, we know that we have to sit up and pay attention anytime a government says it’s going to set up a registry on the basis of national origin or race or religion or any other immutable characteristic, because dramatic losses of civil liberties and civil rights are sure to follow and potentially worse,” said Heidi Altman, vice president of policy at the National Immigration Law Center.

It’s unfortunate that Heidi doesn’t care about the rights of citizens who could fall victim to these illegals. They have the right to go home in peace.

George Bush set up a similar website after 9/11.

Democrats and open borders groups are very worried the administration wants them to self-deport.

Lunatics came into the country.

Thunder Dome vibes

pic.twitter.com/gYVNl1ufPS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 27, 2025

