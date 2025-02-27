Free Healthcare: 80% of NHS Patients Treated in Halls and Toilets

Nearly 80% of NHS doctors admit they routinely treat patients in corridors, toilets, and waiting rooms. Free healthcare is grand. Another leftist failed policy.

According to the Daily Mail, Health leaders warned last night that corridor care has become “the new normal” in the NHS.

New figures revealed that eight in ten doctors have had to offer treatment in ‘unsuitable’ public spaces in the past month.

The damning report from the Royal College of Physicians found patients were often stripped of their dignity and routinely had their safety compromised.

Three quarters of medics surveyed also admitted to struggling to access vital equipment or facilities when delivering care.

One, shockingly, said they “had more than one patient die directly as a result of not being in an appropriate clinical area — on a trolley in the corridor rather than in resus.”

The survey, carried out earlier this month, gathered the responses almost 1,000 physicians in specialties including cardiology, respiratory medicine and general internal medicine.

Some 78 per cent revealed they had provided care in a temporary environment in the past month.

Of the 889 respondents who gave further details on where this care was delivered, 45 per cent said it was in a corridor.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email