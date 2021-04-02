Dictator Joe plans to cancel some college debt









Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said that the president asked the Education Department to review his legal authority to cancel college debt and that he will determine how he could proceed, NBC News reports.

They plan to use money we don’t have to pay off loans without doing one single thing to address the problem. Therefore, the problem will continue to grow.

Klain said in an interview with Politico that Biden will decide how to proceed once he reviews the memo.

“He’ll look at that legal authority, he’ll look at the policy issues around that, and then he’ll make a decision,” Klain said. “He hasn’t made a decision on that either way. In fact, he hasn’t yet gotten the memos that he needs to start to focus on that decision.”

The Left will cleverly invent the authority to allow this taxation without representation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and other Democrats on Capitol Hill are pressuring Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt through executive action.

They can’t get a bill passed so they will do it by fiat. That’s who they are.

Biden has backed canceling up to $10,000. He’s waiting to see what legal authority he has. Frankly, he has none, but the Left will twist the law so they can do it.

The recipients will rejoice at the wealth redistribution and the message that you don’t have to pay for your own debt.

