Tucker exposes infrastructure bill to fix “hurricane highways, racist roads, climate resilience”









On his Fox news and opinion show, Tucker exposed the infrastructure bill for what it is. It’s not a traditional infrastructure bill, but rather a big down payment on AOC’s Green New Deal. Check out the FAQs sheet that AOC put out and then hid from public view. It’s after the video.

AOC’s GND is designed to transform our economy into a socialist economy. Her former COS already admitted that much.

Fortunately, people like Tucker give us as much information from his perspective as he can. The MSM is pretending the bill is for our infrastructure.

Here is more proof the goal is to destroy the capitalist economy and 90% of Americans have no blinking idea of what is going on.

In the first part of this clip, Tucker talks about the racist roads and hurricane highways.

These people in charge of our government are communist thugs.

Watch:

IN CASE YOU FORGOT WHAT THE GREEN NEW DEAL IS

The following is the ‘frequently asked questions’ that AOC’s chief of staff put out at the time. It gave it all away and was withdrawn. The goal is to turn our nation into a communist hellhole.

They claimed it was just a draft when the backlash was too strong.

Her COS at the time Saikat Chakrabarti admitted it was to transform us into a socialist country. They aren’t talking Nordic, they’re talking Venezuela.

Green New Deal FAQ by Maura

Related