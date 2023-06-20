Did Donald Trump Admit to a Crime During the Baier Interview?

Former President Trump sat down with Bret Baier and answered his probing questions. One involves the subpoena and it’s worrisome. Some people online say he admitted to a felony. I’m not a lawyer so I don’t know.

It looks like Trump defied the grand jury subpoena.

Donald Trump said something to the effect that the only way NARA could ever get this stuff back, would be – Please, please, please, could we have it back? Because …

BRET BAIER: They did ask for it.

TRUMP: No. And I gave them some

BAIER: And then they said they went to DOJ to subpoena you to get it.

[…]

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Which they’ve never done before.

BAIER: Right.

TRUMP: And it all –

BAIER: Why not just hand them over then?

TRUMP: Because I had boxes. I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to NARA yet. And I was very busy as you’ve sort of seen.

BAIER: Yeah, but according to the indictment, you then tell this aide to move to other locations after telling your lawyers to say you’d fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn’t.

TRUMP: Before I send boxes over, I have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things.

He was under subpoena and admitted to having an aide move the documents after the subpoena.

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier: “But why also wasn’t there another subpoena, another effort at interaction? Were they seeing a total stiff-arm from the Trump people? That’s not in this document yet, at least we can’t see it.” pic.twitter.com/STgn7gZSPE — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 26, 2022

Related