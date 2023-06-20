Tucker Goes Scorched Earth on the Biden “Princeling” & the DOJ

Tucker addressed the unequal justice afforded Hunter Biden in Episode 5 of Tucker on Twitter. No felonies, no mugshot, no 5 am raids, no jail time, no nothing.

Tucker Carlson weighed in on Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart deal” with Trump-appointed prosecutor David Weiss during Tuesday’s broadcast of “Tucker on Twitter.”

Trump’s appointees are often disappointing.

Biden agreed to plead guilty to charges of illegally purchasing a gun while under the influence of drugs and for failing to pay his taxes in 2017 and 2018.

SEE, WE PROSECUTE BIDENS ALBEIT WITH SWEETHEART DEALS

Carlson said the prosecution was to make the charges against Donald Trump look fair.

“Donald Trump had an idea: ‘They’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look fair.’ Trump wrote that about two weeks ago,” Carlson said. “And it turned out those were prescient words. This morning, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to pretty much nothing. Biden pled to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges and then entered a diversion on a federal gun charge. That’s it. As far as Merrick Garland’s Justice Department is concerned, Hunter Biden is done. There was no pre-dawn raid carried live simultaneously on CNN. There was no perp walk, no handcuffs, no press conference.”

“Above all, there was no felony. Hunter Biden, who broke federal gun laws, can still carry a gun. It’s like it all never happened,” he continued.

“In the meantime, though, the question is what can we learn from Hunter Biden’s plea deal today? First off, the obvious: For the children of the people in charge, there are no penalties — there are only upsides,” Carlson said. “They’re princelings: They can do what they want. You are not. Therefore you can’t. So don’t get any ideas about cheating on your taxes or violating federal gun laws unless you want to celebrate next year’s Father’s Day through the glass of the visitor’s room. The rules definitely apply to you, including rules you don’t know yet exist.”

Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it’s safer to be the president’s son than his opponent.

Ep. 5 As in most of the developing world, it's safer to be the president's son than his opponent. pic.twitter.com/AtRRaxYSjs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 20, 2023

Related