“Dime Store Obama” Is Mad DEI Is Getting Deep-Sixed [Some Just Lie]

By
M Dowling
-
2
47

DEI is not American. It’s un-American. It teaches inequality, racism, and hate towards American values and people who don’t fit into their narrow definition of who deserves special treatment.

We have posted enough information on how awful it is on this site. it destroys the basis of our Constitution that all men [and women] are created equal.

HERE ARE THE LIARS TRYING TO EVADE THE PRESIDENT’S ORDERS

Some are still trying to evade President Trump’s EOs.

Some are doing the right thing.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz