“Dime Store Obama” Is Mad DEI Is Getting Deep-Sixed [Some Just Lie]

DEI is not American. It’s un-American. It teaches inequality, racism, and hate towards American values and people who don’t fit into their narrow definition of who deserves special treatment.

We have posted enough information on how awful it is on this site. it destroys the basis of our Constitution that all men [and women] are created equal.

Dollar Store Obama is mad DEI is getting packed up by the Trump Administration pic.twitter.com/CKG3GtfAmG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 25, 2025

HERE ARE THE LIARS TRYING TO EVADE THE PRESIDENT’S ORDERS

Some are still trying to evade President Trump’s EOs.

SCOOP: @WCUofPA changed the name of their DEI Dept to “Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance.” It’s being run by the same person who ran their DEI Dept. All searches for DEI now redirects to this new department name. They’re still implementing DEI, just under a different… pic.twitter.com/T6ADjMpsJT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 24, 2025

Minot Air Force Base is still doing DEI, but it is now called Organizational Culture Office to circumvent Trump pic.twitter.com/VRbLnjvaTe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 24, 2025

Some are doing the right thing.

WOW. @Target has abolished their DEI programs! Hopefully this means they will also abolish their “Pride” collection where they sell queer and trans merch to kids. We’ll be keeping an eye on them. https://t.co/Sf6K5c8v4f pic.twitter.com/p1Yvcrmug1 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) January 24, 2025

