Trump Fires Partisan Deep State IGs

President Trump fired at least a dozen inspector generals across the administration last night in a continued purge of the deep state.

Politico reported that these IGs are from the “departments of State, Agriculture, Interior, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Education, Labor and Defense, as well as the Small Business Administration.”

Politico reported that he was “removing a significant layer of accountability.” The problem is their accountability goes one way.

Politico:

Every single one of these people were left-wing partisans. It looks like Donald Trump learned a lot from Democrats about cleaning out the opponents.

Together, those agencies make up large swaths of the federal government, with control over billions of dollars in taxpayer money and broad global reach.

Some are in Elizabeth Warren’s pocket.

The inspectors general at the Department of Justice, Office of Personnel Management, the Federal Communications Commission, the Export-Import Bank, and the Department of Homeland Security remain in place, according to the person.

The inspectors general were dismissed via emails from the White House Presidential Personnel Office, with no notice sent to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, who have pledged bipartisan support for the watchdogs, in advance of the firings, the person said. The emails gave no substantive explanation for the dismissals, with at least one citing “changing priorities” for the move, the person added.

A senior White House official confirmed to POLITICO that “some” inspectors general had been fired.

Democrats customarily do this. Trump learned from them.

Hannibal Ware, the inspector general of the Small Business Administration and leader of a council that represents inspectors general across government, suggested that the removals may be invalid because they appear to violate federal law requiring a 30-day notification to Congress before any watchdogs can be removed, said Politico.

Let him take it to court.

