‘Dirty Cop’ James Comey Might Go to Prison

James Comey is under FBI investigation for his attempt to take down President Trump in his first term. He used two female federal agents to infiltrate the new administration. It was an off-the-books investigation, and Comey personally directed it.

Comey was rewarded for this. He ‘wrote’ a series of boring books that made millions for him. He was lauded as a man of honor when he appears to have been quite the opposite.

Trying to overturn the government is treasonous.

Comey claimed Donald Trump wanted to corrupt the agency, and he was very worried about Trump winning.

He was really worried because he doesn’t want to go to prison, but he needs to go to prison.

BREAKING: The FBI has launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey for his “honeypot” operation targeting Trump in 2016, according to the Washington Times. The announcement comes just days after Kash Patel was sworn in as the new FBI director. As reported by… pic.twitter.com/6K0tkJ13fw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2025

The Washington Times reported that the agency is looking into an alleged 2015 operation. A whistleblower revealed the operation in a disclosure to the House Judiciary Committee last year, and it was said to involve two agents acting as “honeypots” while traveling with the Trump team.

“Honeypots” refer to undercover agents who act romantically interested in a target to gather information.

In the disclosure, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News Digital, the whistleblower is said to be an FBI employee and was involved in an “off-the-books” investigation targeting then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. The whistleblower reportedly claimed that they knew Comey had ordered a probe into Trump and had “personally directed it” shortly after Trump announced he was running for president.

Unbelievable!

