

Judge Amir Ali is a Canadian American lawyer and judge, and the first Muslim to serve as a US District Judge. His leftism conflicts with the president’s agenda.

Ali ordered the Trump administration to pay the foreign contracts of USAID by midnight last night.

However, Chief Justice Roberts temporarily halted the deadline and stopped the order to pay out the $2 billion in foreign contracts issued by USAID, a thoroughly corrupt government organization.

The Trump administration filed an emergency appeal, asking the Supreme Court to intervene on Wednesday evening. The DOJ argued that the district court lacked any jurisdiction, even to issue this order dictating contractual payments by a date certain to remedy reported contractual breaches.

That seems self-evident. The court does not have jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, numerous media reports warn the president that he must follow these orders, suggesting imprisonment. Some Democrats are looking to imprison him and create a constitutional crisis they will blame on Republicans.

