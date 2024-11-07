Distraught Letitia James Vows to Continue Her lawfare Cases

A visibly distraught Letitia James vows to continue her lawfare against Donald Trump. Her obsession runs deep.

“So here we are. We’ve studied their platforms. We’ve identified certain possibilities, fact patterns. We’ve created contingency plans,” she said. “So no matter what the next administration throws at us, we are ready. We are ready to respond to their attacks.”

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. We are prepared to fight back once again,” Letitia James said.

“This is not the time to be fearful, New York. But faithful. And steadfast. Knowing that I as the attorney general, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law. And we are prepared, my friends, to fight back,” she said.

You can hear the hatred in her voice. She’s so self-righteous.

Watch:

Remember her vow to get Trump if elected? These two are missing important character traits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adina Sash (@flatbushgirl)


