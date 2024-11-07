LA Voters Kick Out Soros-Tied DA George Gascon

Horrendous Soros-funded District Attorney George Gascon managed to squeak through two recalls, but he lost by about 23 points last night. The winner was Nate Hochman, a normal Democrat who is a former federal prosecutor and defense attorney.

Hochman, who polls long predicted would oust Gascón, held a commanding 23-point lead based on early returns, outpacing the progressive incumbent by more than half a million votes. Gascón called Hochman to concede early Wednesday morning.

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking. Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver,” Gascón said in a statement, referencing President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform,” Gascón continued.

Gascón swept into office in 2020 on a promise of reform and restorative justice.

Gascon oversaw increases in crime and homelessness around L.A. He once bragged about convincing George Soros to fund the DA and AG elections. Gascon is reportedly an unpleasant man who always makes excuses for criminals.

Hochmann wants to go back to equal justice.

He repeated promises to strip partisan politics from the district attorney’s office and treat “justice” as his client as top prosecutor.

“We will go back to just two things: the facts and the law,” he said.