District Judges Can Now Tell the Military What to Do: One Bars Sec. Hegseth from Punishing Sen. Kelly

A judge ruled that Secretary Hegseth cannot discipline Sen. Mark Kelly over his seditious video statement. Apparently, Kelly has the right to make seditious videos telling soldiers President Trump is breaking the law when he isn’t and further advising soldiers to disobey “unlawful” orders.

The Story

Hegseth is seeking to punish Kelly for participating in a video with five other Democratic members of Congress that reminded members of the U.S. military of their right to refuse to follow illegal orders.

Judge Rich Leon’s order in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., also blocks Hegseth, for now, from reducing Kelly’s U.S. Navy rank and retirement pay as punishment for his role in the video.

Leon said Hegseth had “trampled” on Kelly’s First Amendment free speech protections and that the senator is likely to succeed in his lawsuit challenging the Pentagon’s effort to punish him.

District judges can now make decisions for the military.