48 Senators Have Agreed to a Standing Filibuster, 2 More Needed

If two more senators agree, the GOP can hold a standing filibuster to force a vote on the SAVE Act. The majority can force a standing filibuster, or “talking filibuster,” as Republicans are calling it, which would require Democrats to hold the floor for speeches, marking a bigger hurdle to delaying the bill.

This approach would require Democrats to take the floor and explain to the American people why they oppose securing our elections. The standing filibuster would use up valuable floor time on just one legislative question, potentially using up hundreds of hours.

It is distinct from “nuking the filibuster,” which involves changing Senate rules entirely. The standing filibuster is a way to enforce Rule 19 of the Standing Rules of the Senate, which states, “No Senator shall speak more than twice upon any one question in debate on the same legislative day without leave of the Senate.”

The GOP presumably hopes it could potentially lead them to relent. It is time-intensive, requiring the minority to finally yield, exhaust their speakers, or agree to cloture.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has ruled out changing the filibuster and has reacted coolly to suggestions that a “talking filibuster” approach could work instead.

He’s an establishment figure, aka a swamp dweller.

The House is expected to vote on the legislation soon, but the Senate’s filibuster rule means the measure may not see a floor vote unless Republicans are willing to wear down opposition.

The SAVE Act needs 60 votes, and they don’t even have all 53 GOP senators. All the SAVE Act does is require proof of citizenship to REGISTER to vote.

And a shutdown is looming.

It shows you what we have representing us in the swamp.

Only two more senators and America gets a new lease on life https://t.co/nMoSuDyU3i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2026