Disturbing: US Coast Guard Ordered to Allow Haitian Cannibals In?

Reportedly, 20,000 Haitians are now living in what was a population of 60,000 in the small town of Springfield, Ohio.

20,000 Haitians have been imported to Springfield, Ohio since Biden and Kamala took office pic.twitter.com/OvZtqhICKO — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 8, 2024

That’s not the worst information. The U.S. Coast Guard was ordered to allow Haitian cannibals to enter the U.S. after arriving in Florida.

In other words, the Coast Guard will be a ferry service for cannibals. Are you still going to vote blue?

We fly Haitians in also. There are thousands in New York City. Arm up!

Disturbing reports are surfacing from Springfield, Ohio, where locals claim illegal Haitian immigrants are hunting and eating their pets, along with wildlife like ducks and geese. But that’s not even the most shocking part. Did you know the US Coast Guard was reportedly ordered… pic.twitter.com/moi8wWOkPQ — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 8, 2024

If the cannibalism report is true, the people of Springfield should be content that only ducks and pets disappear. Don’t accept any invitations to a Haitian BBQ.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if these dirtbags in the administration were allowing cannibals in. We all know there are cannibals in Haiti, and Haitians have been coming in unvetted for three years.

Springfield Ohio

The Springfield residents, who had no say in this, are suffering through third-world living thanks to Democrats.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their heads off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident named Anthony Harris. He said he is an influencer on YouTube and TikTok.

Another Haitian immigrant in Ohio has allegedly killed and eaten a cat in front of shocked neighbors. pic.twitter.com/4G0pdK7Z81 — Cartel Watch (@CartelWatchNet) September 7, 2024

Harris said they are looking for dope. They also can’t drive and are running people off the road and flipping cars.

One killed an 11-year-old boy last year.

He doesn’t want to get down on immigrants because it’s the fault of the people who brought them to Springfield. Harris understands that they did these things in Haiti, but they can’t do it here. Someone has to teach them – do something.

He told the Board to teach these Haitians how to drive. Mr. Harris also wants to know who is getting paid to bring these people in.

Democrats are bringing these people in to turn Ohio blue. They all need to go home; every last one of them.

Wow. Springfield, Ohio had a population of only 58,000 in 2020 Since the pandemic they got around 20,000 migrants. About a year ago a Haitian migrant without a US license hit a school bus killing an 11 year old boy and injuring 23 others. Apparently they also have an issue… pic.twitter.com/iaZsDAeWjc — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) September 8, 2024

This poor woman is devastated by what has happened to her home. [It’s happening in the entire country. Wake up!]

HEARTBREAKING testimony from a Springfield, Ohio resident reflects on how the city she knew as a little girl has changed, now feeling overrun by Haitian immigrants who, she says, show little respect for American customs or culture. I bet the mayor of Springfield does not want… pic.twitter.com/GZBk7yCchY — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 8, 2024

COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE More from Springfield, Ohio This town went from having a population of 60k to getting 20k Haitians in just a few years. I’ve been watching this city council meeting on and off throughout the day. This woman says the majority of the people going to get… pic.twitter.com/jn1U1dtmbC — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) September 8, 2024

HEARTBREAKING testimony from a Springfield, Ohio, resident who says she is afraid to live in the house she and her husband have called home for 45 years because her property is being taken over by Haitian immigrants. pic.twitter.com/TWZm2x2KC5 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 8, 2024