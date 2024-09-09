Disturbing: US Coast Guard Ordered to Allow Haitian Cannibals In?

By
M DOWLING
-
1
28

Reportedly, 20,000 Haitians are now living in what was a population of 60,000 in the small town of Springfield, Ohio.

That’s not the worst information. The U.S. Coast Guard was ordered to allow Haitian cannibals to enter the U.S. after arriving in Florida.

In other words, the Coast Guard will be a ferry service for cannibals. Are you still going to vote blue?

We fly Haitians in also. There are thousands in New York City. Arm up!

If the cannibalism report is true, the people of Springfield should be content that only ducks and pets disappear. Don’t accept any invitations to a Haitian BBQ.

It wouldn’t surprise me at all if these dirtbags in the administration were allowing cannibals in. We all know there are cannibals in Haiti, and Haitians have been coming in unvetted for three years.

Springfield Ohio

The Springfield residents, who had no say in this, are suffering through third-world living thanks to Democrats.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their heads off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident named Anthony Harris. He said he is an influencer on YouTube and TikTok.

Harris said they are looking for dope. They also can’t drive and are running people off the road and flipping cars.

One killed an 11-year-old boy last year.

A Haitian driver killed this little boy.

He doesn’t want to get down on immigrants because it’s the fault of the people who brought them to Springfield. Harris understands that they did these things in Haiti, but they can’t do it here. Someone has to teach them – do something.

He told the Board to teach these Haitians how to drive. Mr. Harris also wants to know who is getting paid to bring these people in.

Democrats are bringing these people in to turn Ohio blue. They all need to go home; every last one of them.

This poor woman is devastated by what has happened to her home. [It’s happening in the entire country. Wake up!]


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz