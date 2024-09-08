MS-13 Killer Allowed to Go to Public School, Then Got 70 Years in Prison

The neo-Democrats are responsible for the criminals released onto our streets. They are responsible for the crimes they are committing. The so-called children they let into the country and onto our streets are often criminals. This story makes it clear exactly what it means when Democrats release these unvetted, anonymous people onto our streets.

An MS-13 gang member, in the country illegally, was attending a Maryland public school while he was the primary suspect in a vicious murder. He was just sentenced to 70 years in prison. And he was allowed to be a student in a public school AFTER he committed the murder.

Parents are very unhappy about it.

Parents of students in the Harford County Public Schools are facing the reality that a murderer and member of the notorious MS-13 gang attended their child’s school and possibly sat next to their child in class before he was arrested.

Here is the information on the arrest of this juvenile from the Harford County State’s Attorney:

Under the Biden Administration’s radical open borders policies, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security have allowed illegal aliens who are dangerous criminals, such as Martinez, into our communities and our public schools.

One tragic example of the failure to enforce U.S. Immigration law is the murder of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton in Aberdeen, Maryland, in July 2022. Kayla was brutally raped and killed by Walter Javier Martinez, a 16-year-old illegal alien and member of the violent MS-13 gang from El Salvador.

This arrest is terrifying in itself, but this excerpt from the above press release is worse:

Following his arrest, Martinez authored a letter while incarcerated at the Harford County Detention Center, where he admitted to committing four murders, two rapes, and additional other crimes, which was also provided to the court in support of the plea.

Parents and students in Harford County had no idea that this murderer lived and went to school among them. Martinez, an individual who was a clear and present danger to society, was allowed to register and attend a Harford County Public School High School after he was designated a person of interest by the Aberdeen Police Department in the murder of Kayla Hamilton. Because of his age and the potential threat to students, the Harford County Public Schools and surrounding school districts should have been informed.

