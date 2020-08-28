DNC convention makes the RNC convention a big win

Thank you DNC! The DNC convention helped President Trump immensely. Democrats made their convention into a gloomy, dark zoom call no one wants to be on. The RNC convention was very positive with real people talking about real life. The Republicans set themselves up as the party of the common man. It was effective, and the DNC zoom call was not.

Democrats so exaggerated the OrangeManBad mantra that they put people to sleep. It’s overdone. The majority of people apparently don’t like the President but calling the economy Obama’s success while it’s doing well and Trump’s disaster when it’s not, doesn’t come off as truthful.

As far as trashing the President, they’ve heard it all before…ad nauseum.

Americans believe the virus wrecked the economy but Democrats claim Trump did it. That’s BS most people smoke out.

People see the economy rebounding but Joe Biden says he will shut it down again. That doesn’t go over well.

The worst thing Democrats have done is to go to the dark side and adopt the hard left agenda. The hard left is in charge of the party. By and large, Americans don’t want to become socialists or communists. At least, they don’t when they understand what the Democrats are offering.

WE PROMISE TO BURN EVERYTHING DOWN UNTIL YOU VOTE FOR US

And then we’ll blame Trump!

Democrats also promise to keep burning everything down unless we vote for them. We all know Democrats are pushing the leftists’ ‘mostly peaceful protests,’ and then lie about it

Watch the next two clips:

This sounds like Joe Biden is part of the left’s shakedown and is not a helpful line for him. Sounds like “Want to stop my supporters burning down your businesses? Gotta vote for me.” pic.twitter.com/KA8jvlHwJd — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 28, 2020

Kamila (Comma-la) says, yeah, it’s going on and it will keep going on:

This dizzy knee-dropper promoting riots and mayhem… pic.twitter.com/wTkzFNHv8q — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 27, 2020

They’re extorting us for our votes. Stop burning things down now because a lot of us don’t think you can turn this off if it gets bad enough.

A reader sent this next photo and it does show the difference in the two conventions. One was virtue signaling to absurd levels. The other was sincere and American.