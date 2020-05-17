Docs hidden by Schiff show no evidence Russia hacked the DNC

A host for several left-wing shows, including Democracy Now, posted some of the testimony in recently released documents in a series of tweets. In it, he points to the fact that there is no evidence Russia hacked the DNC and gave the information to Wikileaks.

If you read the various transcripts, you can see similar situations where weighty conclusions were based on inferences, not hard evidence.

These are transcripts hidden by Rep. Adam ‘shifty’ Schiff.

Interesting admission in Crowdstrike CEO Shaun Henry’s testimony. Henry is asked when “the Russians” exfiltrated the data from DNC. Henry: “We did not have concrete evidence that the data was exfiltrated from the DNC, but we have indicators that it was exfiltrated.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TyePqd6b5P — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

More from Crowdstrike’s Shaun Henry: “There are times when we can see data exfiltrated, and we can say conclusively. But in this case it appears it was set up to be exfiltrated, but we just don’t have the evidence that says it actually left.” (https://t.co/1mQJBgBMbw) pic.twitter.com/7cmVN4RjSE — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

This takes me back to the qualified, ambiguous Mueller language I highlighted in my @RCInvestigates report “Crowdstrikeout.” The attribution of DNC hacking to Russia is tentative & appears at least partly based on inference, not hard evidence. (https://t.co/04tKUmNw4Q) — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

Recall that the Mueller report, in recounting the alleged Russian theft of emails, added the qualifier that the GRU “officers *appear* to have stolen thousands of emails and attachments.” Perhaps they weren’t sure, because Crowdstrike wasn’t either. https://t.co/xyBIUdUS9J pic.twitter.com/eXgPtNSXAr — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

There’s a quote from Assange — maybe someone can find it, I can’t rn — saying that it’s possible that many different actors, including state actors, got inside the DNC system, but that doesn’t mean they actually stole (aka exfiltrated) the emails Wikileaks later released. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

I want to stress what a pretty big revelation this is. Crowdstrike, the firm behind the accusation that Russia hacked & stole DNC emails, admitted to Congress that it has no direct evidence Russia actually stole/exfiltrated the emails. More from Crowdstrike president Shaun Henry: pic.twitter.com/UCGSyO2rLt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

Henry: “Sir, I was just trying to be factually accurate, that we didn’t see the data leave, but we believe it left, based on what we saw.” pic.twitter.com/VKDCWnCsVd — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

To be clear, Crowdstrike says it believes Russians hacked into DNC. But it admits to not having direct evidence that Russians actually exfiltrated the emails from DNC. This would track w/ what Assange has said: Russia may have hacked DNC, but they didn’t provide stolen emails. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

Assange, 2017: “there’s been a very sneaky attempt to conflate various hacks that have occurred with our publications.” pic.twitter.com/1jozOsyr4s — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 8, 2020

To explain how Russia could have stolen the emails without any trace of them actually leaving the DNC server, Crowdstrike President Shawn Henry improbably told Congress that GRU could have taken “screenshots” of each email as DNC staffers read them. That’s a lot of screenshots! pic.twitter.com/de0tmLL0SM — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 13, 2020