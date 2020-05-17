Docs hidden by Schiff show no evidence Russia hacked the DNC

A host for several left-wing shows, including Democracy Now, posted some of the testimony in recently released documents in a series of tweets.  In it, he points to the fact that there is no evidence Russia hacked the DNC and gave the information to Wikileaks.

If you read the various transcripts, you can see similar situations where weighty conclusions were based on inferences, not hard evidence.

These are transcripts hidden by Rep. Adam ‘shifty’ Schiff.

