Ilhan Omar’s daughter calls US troops “bitches” who “actively kill innocent children abroad”

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, called U.S. soldiers “bitches” who are “furthering American imperialism” during a video livestream caught by Twitter influencer, CJ Pearson.

The 17-year-old also said the American soldiers are “actively killing innocent children abroad.”

Now, where do you think she learned that?

Her language is anti-American and hateful. If America is so terrible, why are these angry people here?

In this video, @israhirsi – the daughter of Congresswoman @IlhanMN – calls American soldiers “bitches” and accuses them of “furthering American imperialism” and “actively killing innocent children abroad”. Where does she get these views from? I guess the apple doesn’t fall far! pic.twitter.com/vNCbO5K4aS — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) May 16, 2020