Ilhan Omar’s daughter calls US troops “bitches” who “actively kill innocent children abroad”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, called U.S. soldiers “bitches” who are “furthering American imperialism” during a video livestream caught by Twitter influencer, CJ Pearson.

The 17-year-old also said the American soldiers are “actively killing innocent children abroad.”

Now, where do you think she learned that?

Her language is anti-American and hateful. If America is so terrible, why are these angry people here?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply